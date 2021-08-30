Europe Conveyor Belt Market Regional Growth and Forecast by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report, titled “Europe Conveyor Belt Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Europe conveyor belt market is expected to exhibit XX growth during 2021-2026. A conveyor belt represents a mechanical strip for moving objects in various material handling processes. It is commonly available in medium-weight, lightweight, and heavy-weight variants. These belts can move products at varying speeds, in a straight line, or via changes in elevation or direction, and with controlled movements. They are manufactured using fabric, leather, rubber, metal, thermoplastics, etc., and are fire-resistant, cost-effective, convenient to use, and helpful in handling bulky materials. As a result, conveyor belts find extensive applications in various industries, such as aviation, mining, metallurgy, manufacturing, etc.

The growing product adoption across the aviation industry for baggage handling is one amongst the primary factors propelling the Europe conveyor belt market. Furthermore, the increasing requirement for automated handling of materials to minimize cargo loss and improve operational efficiency is also driving the product demand. Besides this, the launch of various innovative products, such as industrial conveyor belts that are resistant to oil, heat, and chemicals, is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the escalating demand in the food and beverage industry for the transportation of raw materials from storage systems and dispatch of finished food items is also augmenting the regional market. In the coming years, the introduction of environment-friendly conveyor belts with energy-efficient bulbs and automatic sleep controls is anticipated to drive the Europe conveyor belt market.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Medium-Weight Conveyor Belt

Light-Weight Conveyor Belt

Heavy-Weight Conveyor Belt

Breakup by End Use:

Mining and Metallurgy

Manufacturing

Chemicals, Oils and Gases

Aviation

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.



