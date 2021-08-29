Europe Glass Packaging Market Analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts to 2028

The global Europe glass packaging market share is likely to rise prominently in the coming years on account of the increasing use of glass bottles for packaging food and beverage products. Glass packaging is considered safe for consumers and has been used for food and beverage products for a long time. A recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Europe Glass Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By End-use Industry (Skin/Personal Care, Fragrance, Food, Beverages (Alcoholic beverages, Non-Alcoholic beverages}, Pharmaceuticals and others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” states that the value of this market was USD 19.24 billion in 2019 and will rise at a CAGR of 4.38% to reach USD 22.01 billion by the end of 2027.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, most industries are facing heavy losses. The world economy is fluctuating with most businesses at a temporary halt. The lockdown period imposed by various governments to prevent coronavirus is still a temporary measure, impacting most of the industries. The healthcare sector is also not able to suffice to the needs of the increasing number of corona positive cases.

Fortune Business Insights is offering special reports on various markets impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. These reports are based on analysis of the current situation and their impact on various markets that will help financers accordingly chalk out revenue generating strategies in the coming years.

Request a sample PDF ( includes COVID-19 Impact Analysis):

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/europe-glass-packaging-market-103472

The report answers the following questions:

What is the competitive nature of this market?

Who are the key players of the market for Europe glass packaging and what are their key strategies?

Which are the key end-users present in the market?

What are the major industry developments of this market?

Drivers & Restraints-

Growing Popularity of Bottled Beverages to Add Impetus to Market

The increasing demand for glass packaging from the food and beverage sector is a key factor boosting the Europe glass packaging market growth. Most of the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages such as milk, beer, sauces, juices, and others are packed in glass containers and bottles as glass helps to maintain the authenticity of the product stored in it without disrupting the taste or smell. Additionally, the increasing awareness about health and fitness and the rising inclination of people towards healthy food and drinks are expected to aid in the expansion of the market in the coming years.

On the contrary, the presence of substitutes such as plastic, paper and board, and metal packaging may hamper the market growth in the coming years. The increasing popularity of metal cans is likely to cause major hindrance to the market. Nevertheless, the rising awareness about environment-friendly products is propelling the use of sustainable and eco-friendly packaging, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the near future.

Segmentation-

Beverages Segment to Cover Largest Share in the Coming Years

With respect to segmentation by end-use industries, the beverage segment earned 73.18% Europe glass packaging market share in 2019 and emerged dominant. The beer industry holds the major share, contributing to maximum shares in the beverage sector. Food industry, on the other hand, holds the second largest share.

Regional Analysis-

West European Nations hold Highest Share Owing to Increasing Inclination towards Environment-friendly Products

Nation wise, the western nations such as the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy are holding more than 55% shareand held the largest Europe glass packaging market share in 2019. They arefurther expected to continue doing so in the coming years owing to the rising inclination towards environment-friendly packaging products.

Competitive Landscape-

Vendors are Engaging in Joint Ventures to Gain Competitive Edge

The competitive landscape of the market for Europe glass packaging is bestowed by many players. Most of them are engaging in joint ventures and other collaborative agreements to hold significant position in the market competition. The others are investing in strengthening their portfolio by expanding to other nations such as Portugal and Spain.

Some of the Key Players of the Market for Europe Glass Packaging include:

Ardagh Group S.A.

Steklarna Hrastnik, d. o. o.

Bruni Glass

Groupe Pochet

Vetropack Group

Gerresheimer AG

HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA

Verallia

Bormioli Luigi SpA

Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH

Others

Inquiry before buying:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/europe-glass-packaging-market-103472

Some Industry Developments of the Market forEurope Glass Packaging include:

October 2019 – Renovation of clear-glass furnace was successfully completed by Gerresheimer AG. Itinstalled a new and improved technology in the factory will help to reduce the energy needs and multiply the overall glass production capacity for its consumers in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry.

Related posts:

https://techsite.io/p/2533337

https://iroot.world/post/78619_top-companies-covered-are-akzonobel-n-v-arkema-sa-autonomic-materials-inc-avecom.html

https://fortune.tribeplatform.com/fortune-business-insights-h744n4wt/post/optimistic-4MzKuQbnKAyO2osPu7n7D

https://selfieoo.com/post/43392_top-companies-covered-are-akzonobel-n-v-arkema-sa-autonomic-materials-inc-avecom.html

https://gole.life/posts/34249

https://joyrulez.com/posts/16457

https://bresdel.com/blogs/91872/Self-Healing-Materials-Market-Size-Revenue-Latest-Trends-CAGR-Status

https://peyezabe.com/posts/4856

https://ebeel.com/posts/27962

https://expressafrica.et/post/32252_top-companies-covered-are-akzonobel-n-v-arkema-sa-autonomic-materials-inc-avecom.html

https://www.gamesfree.ca/post/1453_top-companies-covered-are-akzonobel-n-v-arkema-sa-autonomic-materials-inc-avecom.html

https://buzzmyhub.com/post/58935_top-companies-covered-are-akzonobel-n-v-arkema-sa-autonomic-materials-inc-avecom.html

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/