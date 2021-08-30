GCC Conveyor Belt Market Regional Growth and Forecast by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report, titled “GCC Conveyor Belt Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the GCC conveyor belt market is expected to exhibit XX growth during 2021-2026. A conveyor belt represents a mechanical strip for moving objects in various material handling processes. It comprises of two or more pulleys, or drums, which offer a continuous loop for material handling and transporting products from one point to another in a straight line or through changes in elevation and direction. Some of the commonly available product variants are light-weight, heavy-weight, and medium-weight conveyor belts. They are cost-effective and can be operated at varying speeds, thereby finding extensive applications across various industries, including food packaging, aviation, construction, mining, manufacturing, etc.

The rising number of construction activities across the region is one of the primary factors driving the GCC conveyor belt market. Besides this, the growing automation at construction sites for improving productivity and efficiency is also bolstering product demand. Moreover, the development of several innovative variants, such as heat-resistant conveyor belts for high-temperature environments and material handling of sintered products, is further driving the market growth. Additionally, the escalating demand for these belts to handle baggage at airports and shipping docks is also propelling the regional market. In the coming years, numerous other factors, including the increasing adoption of energy-efficient conveyor belts with improved viscoelastic properties, are anticipated to fuel the GCC conveyor belt market.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Medium-Weight Conveyor Belt

Light-Weight Conveyor Belt

Heavy-Weight Conveyor Belt

Breakup by End Use:

Mining and Metallurgy

Manufacturing

Chemicals, Oils and Gases

Aviation

Others

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

