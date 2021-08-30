Medical Simulation Market Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Medical Simulation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global medical simulation market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Medical simulation is the virtual duplication of in-situ medical activities for feedback, training, and experiential learning. It is widely utilized by physicians, nurses, surgeons, etc., under training to learn, practice, and assess their skills in a safe environment. Medical simulation involves body manikins, task trainers, and virtual reality (VR)-based systems for the simulation of arthroscopic, laparoscopic, gynecological, cardiovascular, dental, and spinal activities, among others. It provides feedback from observers, including professors, peers, actor-patients, video cameras, etc. These simulations also help in improving patient safety, optimizing communications, and enhancing crisis resource management. As a result, they find various applications in hospitals, academic institutes, military organizations, research facilities, etc.

The expanding healthcare sector across the globe is primarily driving the medical simulation market. Furthermore, the rising awareness towards numerous associated benefits of simulation-based learning is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the increasing adoption of laparoscopic simulation systems for effective cancer treatment is further bolstering the product demand. Additionally, various technological advancements, including the integration of augmented reality (AR), robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in interventional simulators, are augmenting the global market. In the coming years, the rising concerns towards patient safety and the elevating levels of digitization of the healthcare industry are expected to drive the medical simulation market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

Cardionics Inc.

3B Scientific GmbH

Gaumard Scientific Company Inc.

Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd

Laerdal Medical

Mentice

Operative Experience Inc.

Simbionix USA Corporation

3D Systems

Simulab Corporation

Surgical Science Sweden AB

Synaptive Medical Inc.

SynBone AG

VirtaMed AG.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product and Services:

Model-based Simulation

Surgical Simulation

Ultrasound Simulation

Web-based Simulation

Simulation Training Services

Breakup by Fidelity:

Low Fidelity

Medium Fidelity

High Fidelity

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Academic Institutions and Research Centers

Military Organizations

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

