Rubber Bulb Seals Market Size, Growth Insight, Share, Trends, Industry Key Players, Regional Forecast To 2028

The growing demand for rubber bulb seals in the automotive industry is expected to bolster the healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Rubber Bulb Seals Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Silicone Rubber Bulb Seals, EPDM Rubber Bulb Seals, Natural Rubber Seals, Others), By Application (Medical Equipment, Pharmaceutical Equipment, Door and Window Seal, Food Processing Equipment, Others) and Regional Forecast 2021-2028.” The market size is expected to rise tremendously during the forecast period due to the high medical equipment production.

COVID-19 Impact

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling, and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to prepare for the future.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out a few of the renowned companies present in the rigid rubber bulb seals market. They are as follows:

Uni-Grip Inc.

Simolex Rubber Corporation

Accurate Rubber Corporation

RPM Industrial Rubber Parts Inc.

Vertex, Inc.

Hebei Shida Seal Group Co., Ltd.

Exactseal Inc.

Netherland Rubber Company

Vip Rubber and Plastic Company

Rubber Products Limited

Introduction of Standard Silicone Tubing Sizes by Accurate Rubber to Encourage Growth

The Accurate Rubber Corporation, a silicone tubing manufacturer & supplier introduced different sizes and specifications that are ideal for transferring hot wort & other beverages. As it is manufactured from the best food-grade silicone, this brewery silicone tubing & hose has the ability to handle around 450°F temperature. The temperature resistance attributes is suitable for application in the brewery industry. Another reason for using this tube is its odorless and tasteless nature that won’t affect the beverage texture & it’s authenticity. Moreover, Accurate Rubber Corporation’s silicone milk tubing & dairy hose are considered suitable for maintaining product hygiene and the food item’s safety. Microbial growth in this tubing is less because of which it is considered ideal for dairy applications. The introduction of silicone tubing sizes by the Accurate Rubber Corporation can significantly impact the rubber bulb seals market growth.

Market Segments:

By Type

Silicone Rubber Bulb Seals

EPDM Rubber Bulb Seals

Natural Rubber Seals

Others

By Application

Medical Equipment

Pharmaceutical Equipment

Door and Window Seal

Food Processing Equipment

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S., and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Based on type, the market is classified into Silicone Rubber bulb seals, EPDM rubber bulb seals, natural rubber seals and others.

Based on application, the market is categorized into medical equipment, pharmaceutical equipment, door and window seal, food processing equipment, and others.

Geographically, the market is characterized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Driver:

Heavy Demand for Rubber Bulb Seals in Pharmaceutical Industry to Propel Market

The increasing demand for rubber bulb seals for the production of doors, windows, and hatches in the pharmaceutical and automotive is expected to foster the growth of the market. Moreover, the low production cost of rubber bulb seals is expected to boost the market’s development. Rubber bulb seals, often called trim seals, offer insulation and sealing to the doors, windows, electrical and mechanical equipment, and hatches with radiused angles and corners. The seal comprises a compressible bulb along with a solid retainer structure. When the hatch or door is closed, the bulb compressed to form a seal between the door and jam. It provides protection to the edges and gives a finishing look.

Regional Insights:

Booming Automotive Industry to Aid Development in Europe

The rubber bulb seals market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for rubber bulb seals in medical and pharmaceutical applications. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region due to the high demand from South-East Asian countries. Europe is expected to hold considerable rubber bulb seals market share due to the heavy demand from the automobile industry for door and window sealing. Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa are expected to experience sluggish growth during the forecast period due to lack of exposure to rubber bulb seals.

Key Development:

March 2019: Max Group announced Rubber Products Limited’s acquisition to expand the range and quality of the product offerings.

