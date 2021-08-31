Multivendor ATM Software Market Regional Growth and Forecast by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Multivendor ATM Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global multivendor ATM software market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Multivendor ATM software refers to a solution adopted by banks that helps them to manage their ATM networks while minimizing costs, increasing functionalities, and enhancing competitiveness. They aid in carrying out advanced banking functions, such as cash dispensing, recycling, transaction preferences, targeted marketing, etc. Multivendor ATM software facilitates significant cost savings on implementation, testing, certification, maintenance of ATM hardware, software changes. These tools provide streamlined maintenance and update using a single software platform. As a result, financial institutions are adopting multivendor ATM software to modernize their ATM user interface and ensure a better customer experience across the globe.

The increasing utilization of banking services is encouraging financial institutions to focus on centralizing their ATM channel management under the control of a single command, which is driving the global multivendor ATM software market. Furthermore, the escalating security concerns regarding user data are also propelling the market growth. Additionally, numerous vendors are providing flexible solutions and options that support speed-to-market with advanced features and services, which help banks in introducing and deploying new features easily and faster. This is further augmenting the global market. In the coming years, the growing number of new benefits offered by multivendor environments, including improved security and simplified back-end integration for customer relationship management, teller terminals, and bank systems, is expected to fuel the multivendor ATM software market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Auriga SpA

Clydestone Limited

CashLink Global Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

GRG Banking

Guangzhou Radio Group

KAL ATM Software GmbH

Hyosung Corporation

NCR Corporation

Printec Group

Renovite Technologies Inc

Vortex Engineering Pvt. Ltd

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Software

Service

Breakup by Function:

Bill Payment

Card Payment

Cash/Cheque Dispenser

Cash/Cheque Deposit

Passbook Printer

Others

Breakup by End User:

Banks and Financial Institutions

Independent ATM Deployer

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

