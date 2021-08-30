Cystinuria Market Disease Understanding and Treatment Market by DelveInsight

The Cystinuria market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Cystinuria market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Cystinuria market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Cystinuria treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Cystinuria Overview

Cystinuria is an autosomal recessive disorder of renal tubular and intestinal transport of dibasic amino acids, which results in increased urinary excretion of cystine, and dibasic amino acids, such as ornithine, lysine and arginine (COLA). However, in this disease some heterozygote carriers have an autosomal dominant inheritance with incomplete penetrance.

List of regions covered in the report

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

List of companies involved in the report

Bausch Health

Mission Pharmacal/ Retrophin

And many others

Cystinuria Classifications

It is classified as type A if mutations are found in both SLC3A1 alleles, type B if mutations are found in both SLC7A9 alleles, and putative type AB if one mutation is found in each gene. Heterozygous type AB individuals have been identified, but cystinuric patients from families of such individuals have two mutated alleles in the same gene in addition to a mutated allele in the other gene (that is, AAB and BBA ‘types’).

Cystinuria Market Report

Early and correct diagnosis is essential for successful treatment of cystinuric patients. Assessment in stone formers includes medical history, imaging, and stone analysis and laboratory investigations. This disease should be suspected in patients younger than 30 years with recurrent, large or bilateral stones, and in patients having siblings with stone disease. Itshould also be suspected if a sulfur odor is noticed during laser lithotripsy. Diagnosis is established primarily by stone analysis and/or quantitative 24 h urine analysis.

Cystinuria Market Outlook

The current market of the Cystinuria is dependent on Alkalization agents (potassium citrate, acetazolamide), Thiol-binding agents, such as Cuprimine and Tiopronin, which are approved in the US by the FDA. Along with this Captopril is used for the patients who are intolerant to Cuprimine and Tiopronin. Moreover, surgery (Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy, percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL), Ureteroscopic manipulation) is also done in several Cystinuria cases.

Cystinuria Treatment Market

Drug developers are also shifting their attention toward Cystinuria as a possible indication for new therapies. Several companies are working robustly on many new therapies, such as ADV7103 (Advicenne), Bucillamine (Revive Therapeutics), and others. These all are anticipated to enter the Cystinuria market by 2030.

Cystinuria Market Size

Several companies are working robustly on developing therapies, such as ADV7103 (Advicenne), Bucillamine (Revive Therapeutics), and others, for the treatment of Cystinuria in the upcoming years.

Cystinuria Market Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Cystinuria, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Cystinuria epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Cystinuria are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Cystinuria market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Cystinuria market

Cystinuria Market Report Highlights

In the coming years, Cystinuria market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Cystinuria R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Cystinuria . Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Cystinuria market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Cystinuria

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

