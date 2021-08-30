Cytokine Release Syndrome Market Disease Understanding and Treatment Market by DelveInsight

The Cytokine Release Syndrome market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Cytokine Release Syndrome market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Cytokine Release Syndrome market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Cytokine Release Syndrome treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Cytokine Release Syndrome Overview

Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) is a systemic inflammatory response that can be triggered by a variety of factors such as infections and certain drugs causing pathologic over-activation of T cells, leading to hypersecretion of cytokines by T cells and other immune cell types.

Regions covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

List of companies involved in the report

Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab): Genentech

Canakinumab (Ilaris): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Itacitinib: Incyte Corporation

Cytosorb: CytoSorbents

Defitelio (Defibrotide): Jazz pharmaceuticals

Anakinra: Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi)

And many others

Cytokine Release Syndrome Symptoms

The symptoms of CRS typically occur within 30–120 min after the infusion has been initiated, and typically the risk is greater during the first infusion. After CAR T-cell therapy, the onset of CRS symptoms seems to be dependent on the administered dose of the active agent of the proliferation kinetics of adoptively transferred cells and ranges from a few minutes up to 14 days but usually occurs within the first week.

Cytokine Release Syndrome Diagnosis

Currently, no established diagnostic criteria for the CRS is available. An accurate approach included three key findings: Compatible clinical symptoms, Elevated biomarkers, and recent treatment with any biological agent. Clinically, CRS patients present with unspecific syndromes making the diagnosis challenging. It is important to distinguish CRS from other inflammatory disorders that present with similar clinical signs and symptoms but require different treatment.

Cytokine Release Syndrome Treatment

There is very little evidence-based data regarding the management of CRS. Currently, no guidelines are available for the standard treatment and it is solely based on the experience of the small group of individuals. Tocilizumab, a humanized monoclonal immunoglobulin G1k antibody that binds to soluble and membrane-bound IL-6 receptors thereby inhibiting IL-6 signaling, is the only FDA-approved drug for the treatment of severe or life-threatening CRS (Varadarajan et al., 2020).

Cytokine Release Syndrome Emerging Drugs

Itacitinib: Incyte Corporation

Defitelio (Defibrotide): Jazz pharmaceuticals

Anakinra: Kite Pharma/Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi)

And many others

Cytokine Release Syndrome Market Outlook

IL-6 has emerged as a critical cytokine in exacerbating the progression of CRS in T-cell-engaging therapies. Depending on the clinical center, both tocilizumab (IL-6 receptor targeting monoclonal antibody) and siltuximab (chimeric anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody) have been used as approaches to control CRS. In light of the approval of Actemra (tocilizumab) for management of CRS by both US FDA and European Medicines Agency, there have been concerns raised about the possible elevation of IL-6 due to blockade of the receptor that subsequently leads to accumulation of this effector cytokine in the CNS.

Cytokine Release Syndrome Market Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Cytokine Release Syndrome, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Cytokine Release Syndrome epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Cytokine Release Syndrome are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Cytokine Release Syndrome market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Cytokine Release Syndrome market

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) Market Overview at a Glance Disease Background and Overview: Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) Case Reports Epidemiology and Patient Population United States Epidemiology EU5 Epidemiology Japan Epidemiology Current Treatment and Medical Practices Unmet needs Marketed Drugs Emerging Drugs Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS): 7MM Market Analysis Conjoint Analysis United States EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook Japan Market Outlook Market Drivers Market Barriers SWOT Analysis Reimbursement and market access Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

