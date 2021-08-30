Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market Is Predicted to Gain from The Launch of mTeSR™ Plus, says Fortune Business Insights

The rising shift towards regenerative medicines is driving the global induced pluripotent stem cells, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Derived Cell Type (Amniotic cells, Fibroblasts, Keratinocytes, Hepatocytes, Others), By Application (Regenerative medicines, Drug development, Toxicity testing, Reprogramming technology, Academic research, Others), By End-user (Hospitals, Education & research institutes, Biotechnological companies) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Active government support through research grants is a factor backing the growth of the global induced pluripotent stem cells.

Top Leaders Overview:

Some of the leading companies in the Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells market

Astellas Pharma

Ncardia

Applied StemCell

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics

Axol Bioscience

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

R&D Systems

Fate Therapeutics

Evotec AG

ViaCyte Inc

Launch of mTeSR™ Plus by STEMCELL Technologies Will Augment Growth

STEMCELL Technologies Inc., a global biotechnology company launched mTeSR™ Plus, an enhanced version of mTeSR™1, a widely published feeder-free human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) maintenance medium. mTeSR™ Plus will be used to prevent onset acidosis. The launch of mTeSR™ Plus is likely to encourage global induced pluripotent stem cells growth owing to the design of the mTeSR™ Plus, which offers more consistent cell culture environment through sustained medium pH and stabilized components including FGF2. Furthermore, warning by FDA for marketing dangerous unapproved stem cells products is expected to alert pharmaceutical companies to market FDA approved products. This factor will, in turn, enable growth of the global induced pluripotent stem cells. For instance, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sent a warning to Genetech, Inc. for marketing stem cell therapy without the U.S FDA approval and nonconformity of Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP).

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Rising R&D Investment by Key Players Will Accelerate Growth in North America

Geographically, the global induced pluripotent stem cells market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global induced pluripotent stem cells market during the forecast period due to the increasing R&D investment by key players for potential pipeline products. In Europe, the global induced pluripotent stem cells market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The active government support and product launches are predicted to favor growth in the region. For instance, in 2018, Ncardia, a company working for drug discovery using stem cell, launched Xpress.4U LightPace Cor.4U, a kit for improving and simplifying the use of optical pacing of cardiomyocytes, a human induced pluripotent stem cell. The aforementioned factors together are enabling growth in Europe.

Some of the major companies that are present in the global induced pluripotent stem cells market are Astellas Pharma Inc., Ncardia, Applied StemCell, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics Inc., Axol Bioscience Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, R&D Systems Inc., Fate Therapeutics, Evotec AG, ViaCyte Inc., and other players.

