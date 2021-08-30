Screw Anchors Market Forecast By Type And By Application With Detailed Development History 2021-2027 | Fastenal, Hilti, KAMAX

“

The report titled Global Screw Anchors Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Screw Anchors market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Screw Anchors market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Screw Anchors market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Screw Anchors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Screw Anchors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Screw Anchors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Screw Anchors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Screw Anchors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Screw Anchors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Screw Anchors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Screw Anchors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Fastenal, Hilti, KAMAX, Acument Global Technologies, Dokka Fasteners, Arconic (Alcoa), Gem-Year, Infasco, Marmon, Stanley Black & Decker, Nucor Fastener, CISER, LISI Group, ITW, DEWALT, Hua Wei, Hohmann & Barnard, Inc, Ramset, Powers Fasteners, Concrete Fasteners, Inc, Tanner Fasteners & Industrial, L.H. Dottie, ABB(Cooper Industries)

Market Segmentation by Product:

Stud Anchors

Sleeved Anchors



Market Segmentation by Application:

General Industry

Construction

Manufacturing Industry

Other



The Screw Anchors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Screw Anchors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Screw Anchors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Screw Anchors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Screw Anchors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Screw Anchors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Screw Anchors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Screw Anchors market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Screw Anchors Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Screw Anchors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Stud Anchors

1.2.3 Sleeved Anchors

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Screw Anchors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 General Industry

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Manufacturing Industry

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Screw Anchors Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Screw Anchors Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Screw Anchors Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Screw Anchors, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Screw Anchors Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Screw Anchors Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Screw Anchors Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Screw Anchors Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Screw Anchors Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Screw Anchors Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Screw Anchors Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Screw Anchors Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Screw Anchors Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Screw Anchors Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Screw Anchors Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Screw Anchors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Screw Anchors Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Screw Anchors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Screw Anchors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Screw Anchors Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Screw Anchors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Screw Anchors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Screw Anchors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Screw Anchors Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Screw Anchors Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Screw Anchors Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Screw Anchors Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Screw Anchors Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Screw Anchors Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Screw Anchors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Screw Anchors Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Screw Anchors Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Screw Anchors Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Screw Anchors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Screw Anchors Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Screw Anchors Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Screw Anchors Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Screw Anchors Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Screw Anchors Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Screw Anchors Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Screw Anchors Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Screw Anchors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Screw Anchors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Screw Anchors Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Screw Anchors Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Screw Anchors Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Screw Anchors Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Screw Anchors Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Screw Anchors Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Screw Anchors Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Screw Anchors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Screw Anchors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Screw Anchors Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Screw Anchors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Screw Anchors Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Screw Anchors Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Screw Anchors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Screw Anchors Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Screw Anchors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Screw Anchors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Screw Anchors Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Screw Anchors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Screw Anchors Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Screw Anchors Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Screw Anchors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Screw Anchors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Screw Anchors Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Screw Anchors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Screw Anchors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Screw Anchors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Screw Anchors Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Screw Anchors Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Screw Anchors Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Screw Anchors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Screw Anchors Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Screw Anchors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Screw Anchors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Screw Anchors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Screw Anchors Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Screw Anchors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Screw Anchors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Screw Anchors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Screw Anchors Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Screw Anchors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Screw Anchors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.2 Hilti

12.2.1 Hilti Corporation Information

12.2.2 Hilti Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Hilti Screw Anchors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Hilti Screw Anchors Products Offered

12.2.5 Hilti Recent Development

12.3 KAMAX

12.3.1 KAMAX Corporation Information

12.3.2 KAMAX Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 KAMAX Screw Anchors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 KAMAX Screw Anchors Products Offered

12.3.5 KAMAX Recent Development

12.4 Acument Global Technologies

12.4.1 Acument Global Technologies Corporation Information

12.4.2 Acument Global Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Acument Global Technologies Screw Anchors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Acument Global Technologies Screw Anchors Products Offered

12.4.5 Acument Global Technologies Recent Development

12.5 Dokka Fasteners

12.5.1 Dokka Fasteners Corporation Information

12.5.2 Dokka Fasteners Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Dokka Fasteners Screw Anchors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Dokka Fasteners Screw Anchors Products Offered

12.5.5 Dokka Fasteners Recent Development

12.6 Arconic (Alcoa)

12.6.1 Arconic (Alcoa) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Arconic (Alcoa) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Arconic (Alcoa) Screw Anchors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Arconic (Alcoa) Screw Anchors Products Offered

12.6.5 Arconic (Alcoa) Recent Development

12.7 Gem-Year

12.7.1 Gem-Year Corporation Information

12.7.2 Gem-Year Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Gem-Year Screw Anchors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Gem-Year Screw Anchors Products Offered

12.7.5 Gem-Year Recent Development

12.8 Infasco

12.8.1 Infasco Corporation Information

12.8.2 Infasco Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Infasco Screw Anchors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Infasco Screw Anchors Products Offered

12.8.5 Infasco Recent Development

12.9 Marmon

12.9.1 Marmon Corporation Information

12.9.2 Marmon Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Marmon Screw Anchors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Marmon Screw Anchors Products Offered

12.9.5 Marmon Recent Development

12.10 Stanley Black & Decker

12.10.1 Stanley Black & Decker Corporation Information

12.10.2 Stanley Black & Decker Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Stanley Black & Decker Screw Anchors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Stanley Black & Decker Screw Anchors Products Offered

12.10.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Development

12.11 Fastenal

12.11.1 Fastenal Corporation Information

12.11.2 Fastenal Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Fastenal Screw Anchors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Fastenal Screw Anchors Products Offered

12.11.5 Fastenal Recent Development

12.12 CISER

12.12.1 CISER Corporation Information

12.12.2 CISER Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 CISER Screw Anchors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 CISER Products Offered

12.12.5 CISER Recent Development

12.13 LISI Group

12.13.1 LISI Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 LISI Group Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 LISI Group Screw Anchors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 LISI Group Products Offered

12.13.5 LISI Group Recent Development

12.14 ITW

12.14.1 ITW Corporation Information

12.14.2 ITW Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 ITW Screw Anchors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 ITW Products Offered

12.14.5 ITW Recent Development

12.15 DEWALT

12.15.1 DEWALT Corporation Information

12.15.2 DEWALT Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 DEWALT Screw Anchors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 DEWALT Products Offered

12.15.5 DEWALT Recent Development

12.16 Hua Wei

12.16.1 Hua Wei Corporation Information

12.16.2 Hua Wei Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Hua Wei Screw Anchors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Hua Wei Products Offered

12.16.5 Hua Wei Recent Development

12.17 Hohmann & Barnard, Inc

12.17.1 Hohmann & Barnard, Inc Corporation Information

12.17.2 Hohmann & Barnard, Inc Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Hohmann & Barnard, Inc Screw Anchors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Hohmann & Barnard, Inc Products Offered

12.17.5 Hohmann & Barnard, Inc Recent Development

12.18 Ramset

12.18.1 Ramset Corporation Information

12.18.2 Ramset Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Ramset Screw Anchors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Ramset Products Offered

12.18.5 Ramset Recent Development

12.19 Powers Fasteners

12.19.1 Powers Fasteners Corporation Information

12.19.2 Powers Fasteners Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Powers Fasteners Screw Anchors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Powers Fasteners Products Offered

12.19.5 Powers Fasteners Recent Development

12.20 Concrete Fasteners, Inc

12.20.1 Concrete Fasteners, Inc Corporation Information

12.20.2 Concrete Fasteners, Inc Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Concrete Fasteners, Inc Screw Anchors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Concrete Fasteners, Inc Products Offered

12.20.5 Concrete Fasteners, Inc Recent Development

12.21 Tanner Fasteners & Industrial

12.21.1 Tanner Fasteners & Industrial Corporation Information

12.21.2 Tanner Fasteners & Industrial Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Tanner Fasteners & Industrial Screw Anchors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Tanner Fasteners & Industrial Products Offered

12.21.5 Tanner Fasteners & Industrial Recent Development

12.22 L.H. Dottie

12.22.1 L.H. Dottie Corporation Information

12.22.2 L.H. Dottie Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 L.H. Dottie Screw Anchors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 L.H. Dottie Products Offered

12.22.5 L.H. Dottie Recent Development

12.23 ABB(Cooper Industries)

12.23.1 ABB(Cooper Industries) Corporation Information

12.23.2 ABB(Cooper Industries) Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 ABB(Cooper Industries) Screw Anchors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 ABB(Cooper Industries) Products Offered

12.23.5 ABB(Cooper Industries) Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Screw Anchors Industry Trends

13.2 Screw Anchors Market Drivers

13.3 Screw Anchors Market Challenges

13.4 Screw Anchors Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Screw Anchors Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

