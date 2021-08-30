Hair Extension Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027 | Great Lengths, Balmain, Hair Dreams

“

The report titled Global Hair Extension Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hair Extension market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hair Extension market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hair Extension market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hair Extension market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hair Extension report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hair Extension report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hair Extension market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hair Extension market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hair Extension market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hair Extension market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hair Extension market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Great Lengths, Balmain, Hair Dreams, Easihair, Socap, Donna Bella, Cinderella, Hairlocs, Klix Hair Extension, UltraTress, Racoon, Hair Addictionz, FN LONGLOCKS, VivaFemina, Femme Hair Extension, Locks&Bonds, Godrejcp, Anhui Jinruixiang, Ruimei, Xuchang Penghui, Shengtai, Yinnuohair, Xuchang Haoyuan, Meishang, Rebecca, Evergreen Products Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

Human Hair Extensions

Synthetic Hair Extensions



Market Segmentation by Application:

Female

Male



The Hair Extension Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hair Extension market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hair Extension market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hair Extension market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hair Extension industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hair Extension market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hair Extension market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hair Extension market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hair Extension Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Hair Extension Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Human Hair Extensions

1.2.3 Synthetic Hair Extensions

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hair Extension Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Female

1.3.3 Male

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hair Extension Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Hair Extension Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Hair Extension Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Hair Extension, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Hair Extension Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Hair Extension Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Hair Extension Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Hair Extension Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Hair Extension Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Hair Extension Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Hair Extension Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Hair Extension Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Hair Extension Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Hair Extension Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Hair Extension Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Hair Extension Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Hair Extension Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Hair Extension Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Hair Extension Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hair Extension Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Hair Extension Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Hair Extension Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Hair Extension Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Hair Extension Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Hair Extension Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Hair Extension Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Hair Extension Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Hair Extension Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Hair Extension Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Hair Extension Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Hair Extension Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Hair Extension Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Hair Extension Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Hair Extension Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Hair Extension Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Hair Extension Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Hair Extension Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Hair Extension Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Hair Extension Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Hair Extension Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Hair Extension Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Hair Extension Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Hair Extension Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Hair Extension Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Hair Extension Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Hair Extension Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Hair Extension Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Hair Extension Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Hair Extension Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Hair Extension Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Hair Extension Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Hair Extension Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Hair Extension Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Hair Extension Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Hair Extension Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Hair Extension Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Hair Extension Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Hair Extension Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Hair Extension Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Hair Extension Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Hair Extension Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Hair Extension Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Hair Extension Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Hair Extension Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Hair Extension Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Hair Extension Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Hair Extension Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Hair Extension Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Hair Extension Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Hair Extension Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Hair Extension Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Hair Extension Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Hair Extension Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Hair Extension Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Hair Extension Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Hair Extension Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Hair Extension Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Hair Extension Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Hair Extension Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Hair Extension Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Hair Extension Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Hair Extension Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Hair Extension Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hair Extension Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hair Extension Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Great Lengths

12.1.1 Great Lengths Corporation Information

12.1.2 Great Lengths Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Great Lengths Hair Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Great Lengths Hair Extension Products Offered

12.1.5 Great Lengths Recent Development

12.2 Balmain

12.2.1 Balmain Corporation Information

12.2.2 Balmain Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Balmain Hair Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Balmain Hair Extension Products Offered

12.2.5 Balmain Recent Development

12.3 Hair Dreams

12.3.1 Hair Dreams Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hair Dreams Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Hair Dreams Hair Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hair Dreams Hair Extension Products Offered

12.3.5 Hair Dreams Recent Development

12.4 Easihair

12.4.1 Easihair Corporation Information

12.4.2 Easihair Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Easihair Hair Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Easihair Hair Extension Products Offered

12.4.5 Easihair Recent Development

12.5 Socap

12.5.1 Socap Corporation Information

12.5.2 Socap Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Socap Hair Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Socap Hair Extension Products Offered

12.5.5 Socap Recent Development

12.6 Donna Bella

12.6.1 Donna Bella Corporation Information

12.6.2 Donna Bella Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Donna Bella Hair Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Donna Bella Hair Extension Products Offered

12.6.5 Donna Bella Recent Development

12.7 Cinderella

12.7.1 Cinderella Corporation Information

12.7.2 Cinderella Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cinderella Hair Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Cinderella Hair Extension Products Offered

12.7.5 Cinderella Recent Development

12.8 Hairlocs

12.8.1 Hairlocs Corporation Information

12.8.2 Hairlocs Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Hairlocs Hair Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Hairlocs Hair Extension Products Offered

12.8.5 Hairlocs Recent Development

12.9 Klix Hair Extension

12.9.1 Klix Hair Extension Corporation Information

12.9.2 Klix Hair Extension Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Klix Hair Extension Hair Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Klix Hair Extension Hair Extension Products Offered

12.9.5 Klix Hair Extension Recent Development

12.10 UltraTress

12.10.1 UltraTress Corporation Information

12.10.2 UltraTress Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 UltraTress Hair Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 UltraTress Hair Extension Products Offered

12.10.5 UltraTress Recent Development

12.12 Hair Addictionz

12.12.1 Hair Addictionz Corporation Information

12.12.2 Hair Addictionz Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Hair Addictionz Hair Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Hair Addictionz Products Offered

12.12.5 Hair Addictionz Recent Development

12.13 FN LONGLOCKS

12.13.1 FN LONGLOCKS Corporation Information

12.13.2 FN LONGLOCKS Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 FN LONGLOCKS Hair Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 FN LONGLOCKS Products Offered

12.13.5 FN LONGLOCKS Recent Development

12.14 VivaFemina

12.14.1 VivaFemina Corporation Information

12.14.2 VivaFemina Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 VivaFemina Hair Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 VivaFemina Products Offered

12.14.5 VivaFemina Recent Development

12.15 Femme Hair Extension

12.15.1 Femme Hair Extension Corporation Information

12.15.2 Femme Hair Extension Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Femme Hair Extension Hair Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Femme Hair Extension Products Offered

12.15.5 Femme Hair Extension Recent Development

12.16 Locks&Bonds

12.16.1 Locks&Bonds Corporation Information

12.16.2 Locks&Bonds Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Locks&Bonds Hair Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Locks&Bonds Products Offered

12.16.5 Locks&Bonds Recent Development

12.17 Godrejcp

12.17.1 Godrejcp Corporation Information

12.17.2 Godrejcp Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Godrejcp Hair Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Godrejcp Products Offered

12.17.5 Godrejcp Recent Development

12.18 Anhui Jinruixiang

12.18.1 Anhui Jinruixiang Corporation Information

12.18.2 Anhui Jinruixiang Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Anhui Jinruixiang Hair Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Anhui Jinruixiang Products Offered

12.18.5 Anhui Jinruixiang Recent Development

12.19 Ruimei

12.19.1 Ruimei Corporation Information

12.19.2 Ruimei Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Ruimei Hair Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Ruimei Products Offered

12.19.5 Ruimei Recent Development

12.20 Xuchang Penghui

12.20.1 Xuchang Penghui Corporation Information

12.20.2 Xuchang Penghui Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Xuchang Penghui Hair Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Xuchang Penghui Products Offered

12.20.5 Xuchang Penghui Recent Development

12.21 Shengtai

12.21.1 Shengtai Corporation Information

12.21.2 Shengtai Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Shengtai Hair Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Shengtai Products Offered

12.21.5 Shengtai Recent Development

12.22 Yinnuohair

12.22.1 Yinnuohair Corporation Information

12.22.2 Yinnuohair Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Yinnuohair Hair Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Yinnuohair Products Offered

12.22.5 Yinnuohair Recent Development

12.23 Xuchang Haoyuan

12.23.1 Xuchang Haoyuan Corporation Information

12.23.2 Xuchang Haoyuan Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Xuchang Haoyuan Hair Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Xuchang Haoyuan Products Offered

12.23.5 Xuchang Haoyuan Recent Development

12.24 Meishang

12.24.1 Meishang Corporation Information

12.24.2 Meishang Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Meishang Hair Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Meishang Products Offered

12.24.5 Meishang Recent Development

12.25 Rebecca

12.25.1 Rebecca Corporation Information

12.25.2 Rebecca Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 Rebecca Hair Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Rebecca Products Offered

12.25.5 Rebecca Recent Development

12.26 Evergreen Products Group

12.26.1 Evergreen Products Group Corporation Information

12.26.2 Evergreen Products Group Description and Business Overview

12.26.3 Evergreen Products Group Hair Extension Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Evergreen Products Group Products Offered

12.26.5 Evergreen Products Group Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Hair Extension Industry Trends

13.2 Hair Extension Market Drivers

13.3 Hair Extension Market Challenges

13.4 Hair Extension Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Hair Extension Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

