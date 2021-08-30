Chelated Minerals Market Business Status by Top Key Companies, Industry Key Challenges Due to Coronavirus Outbreak | Fortune Business Insights™

According to a new report published by Fortune Business Insights™, upcoming report titled, “Chelated Minerals Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Calcium chelated minerals, Copper chelated minerals, Zinc chelated minerals, Chromium chelated minerals, Iron chelated minerals), By Chelating Agent (Amino Acid, Polysaccharide Complex, Proteinate, Others), By Application (Animal Feed, Dietary Supplement, Pharmaceutical) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.” The rising consumer preference for protein-rich-food is expected to foster healthy growth of the market. The growing consumption of minerals can foster the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out a few of the renowned companies present in the chelated minerals market. They are as follows:

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

BASF SE

Koninklijke

DSM N.V.

Nutreco N.V.

Kemin Industries Inc.

Invivo Group

China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd.

Altech Corporation and Cargill.

Market Driver:

Acquisition of Neovia by Archer Daniels Midland Company to Bolster Growth

The increasing collaborations and acquisitions among major companies can spur opportunities for the market. For instance, in January 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company, a global food processing and commodities trading corporation, announced that it has acquired Neovia, to establish its market presence in value-added products and solutions for the manufacturing and service industry. This purchase was intended for the most comprehensive transformation of the company, increasing its human and animal nutrition capacities and at the same time widening its geographical reach. Furthermore, the demand for nutritious and healthy animal feed owing to the inclination towards animal welfare and health can have an extraordinary effect on the market. The surging consumer spending is expected to enable speedy expansion of the market. The high animal infections due to tainted food is expected to spur demand for chelated minerals, which, in turn, can boost the market. However, the presence of several small and big companies operating in the market is expected to hamper the growth of the market. The price rivalry among market players can restrict the development of the market.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Calcium chelated minerals

Copper chelated minerals

Zinc chelated minerals

Chromium chelated minerals

Iron chelated minerals

Other chelated minerals

By Chelating Agent

Amino Acid

Polysaccharide Complex

Proteinate

Others

By Application

Animal Feed

Dietary Supplement

Pharmaceutical

Functional Food and Beverages

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, Taiwan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Regional Analysis:

Heavy Demand for Nutritional and High-Quality Animal Feed to Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share owing to the consumption and production in the region. Shifting consumer behavior and surging spending power can spur demand in the region. High production of feed and immense scope in the fishing industry is expected to enable speedy expansion of the market. The increasing knowledge about the benefits of synthetic trace minerals is expected to boost the market’s growth in North America. Europe is expected to experience a rapid growth rate owing to heavy demand for nutritional and high-quality animal feed in the region. Middle East and Africa is expected to proliferate due to the growing recognition and consumption of minerals in the region. However, the limited number of manufacturers is expected to thwart the growth of the market in Latin America.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Chelated Minerals Market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Key development

August 21, 2018: BASF Animal Nutrition revealed that it has launched the next generation carotene formulations called Lucantin NXT. Propyl gallate and butylhydroxytoluene will maintain the next generation of carotenoids. This launch will help the company to improve its portfolio and gain a competitive edge over the market.

