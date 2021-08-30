Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market 2021 Key Factors and Emerging Opportunities with Current Trends Analysis 2027 | Agilent Technologies, Bruker Nano, Hitachi High-Tech Science Corporation

“

The report titled Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Agilent Technologies, Bruker Nano, Hitachi High-Tech Science Corporation, NT-MDT, Oxford Instruments/Asylum Research, Park Systems, AIST-NT, Anfatec, Angstrom Advanced Inc., APE research srl, Kleindiek Nanotechnik, Multiprobe, Inc, Nanonics Imaging

Market Segmentation by Product:

Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM)

Scanning Tunneling Microscopes (STM)

Near-field Scanning Optical Microscopes (NSOM)



Market Segmentation by Application:

Semiconductors

Materials and Nanomaterials Research

Life Sciences

Medical

Others



The Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM)

1.2.3 Scanning Tunneling Microscopes (STM)

1.2.4 Near-field Scanning Optical Microscopes (NSOM)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Semiconductors

1.3.3 Materials and Nanomaterials Research

1.3.4 Life Sciences

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Agilent Technologies

12.1.1 Agilent Technologies Corporation Information

12.1.2 Agilent Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Agilent Technologies Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Agilent Technologies Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Products Offered

12.1.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development

12.2 Bruker Nano

12.2.1 Bruker Nano Corporation Information

12.2.2 Bruker Nano Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Bruker Nano Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Bruker Nano Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Products Offered

12.2.5 Bruker Nano Recent Development

12.3 Hitachi High-Tech Science Corporation

12.3.1 Hitachi High-Tech Science Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hitachi High-Tech Science Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Hitachi High-Tech Science Corporation Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hitachi High-Tech Science Corporation Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Products Offered

12.3.5 Hitachi High-Tech Science Corporation Recent Development

12.4 NT-MDT

12.4.1 NT-MDT Corporation Information

12.4.2 NT-MDT Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 NT-MDT Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 NT-MDT Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Products Offered

12.4.5 NT-MDT Recent Development

12.5 Oxford Instruments/Asylum Research

12.5.1 Oxford Instruments/Asylum Research Corporation Information

12.5.2 Oxford Instruments/Asylum Research Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Oxford Instruments/Asylum Research Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Oxford Instruments/Asylum Research Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Products Offered

12.5.5 Oxford Instruments/Asylum Research Recent Development

12.6 Park Systems

12.6.1 Park Systems Corporation Information

12.6.2 Park Systems Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Park Systems Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Park Systems Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Products Offered

12.6.5 Park Systems Recent Development

12.7 AIST-NT

12.7.1 AIST-NT Corporation Information

12.7.2 AIST-NT Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 AIST-NT Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 AIST-NT Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Products Offered

12.7.5 AIST-NT Recent Development

12.8 Anfatec

12.8.1 Anfatec Corporation Information

12.8.2 Anfatec Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Anfatec Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Anfatec Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Products Offered

12.8.5 Anfatec Recent Development

12.9 Angstrom Advanced Inc.

12.9.1 Angstrom Advanced Inc. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Angstrom Advanced Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Angstrom Advanced Inc. Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Angstrom Advanced Inc. Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Products Offered

12.9.5 Angstrom Advanced Inc. Recent Development

12.10 APE research srl

12.10.1 APE research srl Corporation Information

12.10.2 APE research srl Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 APE research srl Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 APE research srl Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Products Offered

12.10.5 APE research srl Recent Development

12.12 Multiprobe, Inc

12.12.1 Multiprobe, Inc Corporation Information

12.12.2 Multiprobe, Inc Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Multiprobe, Inc Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Multiprobe, Inc Products Offered

12.12.5 Multiprobe, Inc Recent Development

12.13 Nanonics Imaging

12.13.1 Nanonics Imaging Corporation Information

12.13.2 Nanonics Imaging Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Nanonics Imaging Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Nanonics Imaging Products Offered

12.13.5 Nanonics Imaging Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Industry Trends

13.2 Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market Drivers

13.3 Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market Challenges

13.4 Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

