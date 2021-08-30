Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Future Scenario During Forecast Period 2021-2027 | Bruker Corporation, NT-MDT, Keysight Technologies

“

The report titled Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Bruker Corporation, NT-MDT, Keysight Technologies, Park Systems, Witec, Asylum Research (Oxford Instruments), Nanonics Imaging, Nanosurf, Hitachi High-Technologies, Anasys Instruments, RHK Technology, A.P.E. Research

Market Segmentation by Product:

Contact AFM

Non-contact AFM

Dynamic Contact AFM

Tapping AFM



Market Segmentation by Application:

Life Sciences and Biology

Semiconductors and Electronics

Nanomaterials Science

Other



The Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Contact AFM

1.2.3 Non-contact AFM

1.2.4 Dynamic Contact AFM

1.2.5 Tapping AFM

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Life Sciences and Biology

1.3.3 Semiconductors and Electronics

1.3.4 Nanomaterials Science

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Bruker Corporation

12.1.1 Bruker Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bruker Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Bruker Corporation Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Bruker Corporation Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Products Offered

12.1.5 Bruker Corporation Recent Development

12.2 NT-MDT

12.2.1 NT-MDT Corporation Information

12.2.2 NT-MDT Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 NT-MDT Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 NT-MDT Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Products Offered

12.2.5 NT-MDT Recent Development

12.3 Keysight Technologies

12.3.1 Keysight Technologies Corporation Information

12.3.2 Keysight Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Keysight Technologies Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Keysight Technologies Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Products Offered

12.3.5 Keysight Technologies Recent Development

12.4 Park Systems

12.4.1 Park Systems Corporation Information

12.4.2 Park Systems Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Park Systems Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Park Systems Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Products Offered

12.4.5 Park Systems Recent Development

12.5 Witec

12.5.1 Witec Corporation Information

12.5.2 Witec Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Witec Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Witec Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Products Offered

12.5.5 Witec Recent Development

12.6 Asylum Research (Oxford Instruments)

12.6.1 Asylum Research (Oxford Instruments) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Asylum Research (Oxford Instruments) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Asylum Research (Oxford Instruments) Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Asylum Research (Oxford Instruments) Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Products Offered

12.6.5 Asylum Research (Oxford Instruments) Recent Development

12.7 Nanonics Imaging

12.7.1 Nanonics Imaging Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nanonics Imaging Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Nanonics Imaging Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nanonics Imaging Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Products Offered

12.7.5 Nanonics Imaging Recent Development

12.8 Nanosurf

12.8.1 Nanosurf Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nanosurf Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Nanosurf Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Nanosurf Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Products Offered

12.8.5 Nanosurf Recent Development

12.9 Hitachi High-Technologies

12.9.1 Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hitachi High-Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Hitachi High-Technologies Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Hitachi High-Technologies Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Products Offered

12.9.5 Hitachi High-Technologies Recent Development

12.10 Anasys Instruments

12.10.1 Anasys Instruments Corporation Information

12.10.2 Anasys Instruments Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Anasys Instruments Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Anasys Instruments Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Products Offered

12.10.5 Anasys Instruments Recent Development

12.12 A.P.E. Research

12.12.1 A.P.E. Research Corporation Information

12.12.2 A.P.E. Research Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 A.P.E. Research Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 A.P.E. Research Products Offered

12.12.5 A.P.E. Research Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Industry Trends

13.2 Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Drivers

13.3 Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Challenges

13.4 Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

