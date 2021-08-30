Artificial Tears Market | 2021 Size, Share, Growth Insights, Regional Analysis with Global Forecast To 2027

The global artificial tears market size is expected to reach USD 4.30 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9%during the forecast period. The growing incidence of ocular diseases can be a vital factor amplifying the growth of the global market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Artificial Tears Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Polyethylene Glycols (PEG) and Polypropylene Glycols (PPG), Cellulose, and Others), By Delivery (Eye Drops, and Ointments), By Application (Dry Eye Syndrome, Allergies & Infections, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood atUSD 2.64 billion in 2019.

Presence of Eminent Players to Promote Business in North America

The market size in North America stood at USD 1.38 billion in 2019. The growth in North America is attributed to the robust healthcare infrastructure. The growing demand for sophisticated artificial tears will enable the growth of the market. The presence of key market players will influence growth in the region. The increasing prevalence of dry eye syndrome and other ocular diseases such as eye allergies will create lucrative business opportunities for the market.

As per the survey conducted by National Health and Wellness in 2013, it was estimated that up to 6.8% of the population in the U.S. was to be affected by dry eye syndrome. The large patient population is likely to accelerate revenue in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness a rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to the growing awareness about ocular diseases. The increasing patient population and healthcare expenditure will foster the healthy growth of the market in the region. The Middle and East and Africa are predicted to account for a significant share in the global market due to the enriching economic conditions and improved healthcare systems.

List of the Leading Companies Operating in the Artificial Tears Market are:

Allergan

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Bausch & Lomb

Alcon

Novartis AG

Akorn Inc.

Eyevance Pharmaceuticals LLC

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Bayer AG

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Other Players

