Acquired Orphan Blood Diseases Therapeutics Market to Boom; Increasing Prevalence of Blood Disorders to Bolster Industry Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Market Overview

The global acquired orphan blood diseases therapeutics market size is expected to grow exponentially because of the rising cases of blood disorders among the population. The increasing awareness regarding blood disorders is expected to boost the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ mentions this information in its report, titled, “Acquired Orphan Blood Diseases Therapeutics Market, 2021-2028.”

Acquired orphan blood diseases therapeutics are a therapy used to cure rare blood diseases, wherein the lack of red blood cells negatively affects the health of the person suffering from the disease. It is used to cure diseases, such as myelodysplastic syndrome, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), and acquired agranulocytosis. Further, the rising awareness among the population regarding blood disorders is expected to increase the demand for advanced therapies. The rising investment in healthcare sectors can enhance the demand for acquired orphan blood diseases therapeutics. Thus, these factors can enhance the market growth during the foreseeable period.

Impact of COVID-19

Rising Demand from Healthcare Sector to Boost Market Growth

This market is expected to be positively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the rising demand for advanced blood therapies, such as acquired orphan blood diseases therapeutics from the healthcare sector. The rising cases of blood disorders can lead to the adoption of advanced treatment procedures. The demand for advanced medical equipment and procedures such as acquired orphan blood diseases therapeutics is increasing during the pandemic, which, in turn, enhances production activities. Manufacturers are operating at reduced capacities and implementing safety procedures to avoid the spread of the virus. Therefore, these factors can enhance the market growth during the pandemic.

Segments

By therapy, the market is segregated into thrombopoietin receptor agonists, activated prothrombin complex concentrate, immunoglobulin infusion therapy, recombinant factor, and others. As per disease, it is divided into myelodysplastic syndrome, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), acquired von willebrand syndrome, acquired hemophilia, acquired agranulocytosis, and others. Based on distribution channels, it is categorized intoretail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and others. Geographically, it is clubbed into Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Highlights of the Report

The report highlights the latest market trends and the leading segments.

It conducts a comprehensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 and the driving and restraining factors.

This report examines the regional development and the strategies deployed by the prominent companies operating in the market.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Awareness Regarding Blood Disorders to Propel Market Growth

The increasing awareness regarding the causes of blood disorders among the population can enhance the demand for acquired orphan blood diseases therapeutics. The prevalence of the disorder is increasing rapidly among the geriatric population, thereby driving the sales of the product. Further, governments are undertaking several initiatives to increase awareness among the population regarding several blood disorders. The stringent lifestyles of people can increase the prevalence of such blood disorders, which, in turn, necessitates the adoption of advanced orphan blood diseases therapeutics procedures, drugs, and other solutions. Therefore, these factors can drive the acquired orphan blood diseases therapeutics market growth.

However, strict government regulations on blood treatment procedures can hamper market growth.

Regional Insights

Heavy Investment on Research and Development Activities to Foster Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to lead in terms of the acquired orphan blood disease therapeutics market share due to heavy investments in research and development of better treatment procedures in the U.S. As per Statistica, approximately 13,000 patients suffer from von willebrand syndrome and about 18,000 patients have hemophilia. In addition, the prevalence of several blood disorders can boost the market growth.

In Europe, the rising cases of blood disorders among the population are expected to boost the demand for acquired orphan blood diseases therapeutics. Hence, this factor can propel market growth.

In Asia Pacific and Latin America, acquired orphan blood diseases therapeutics’ increasing awareness can stoke market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies Announce FDA Approved Treatment Procedures to Enhance Brand Image

Prominent players operating in the market are announcingthe launch of advanced FDA-approved treatment procedures to improve their brand image. For example, the U.S. FDA approved ADDMEDICA’s Orphan Drug Siklos in March 2018. Simultaneously, its sole hydroxyurea-based sickle cell anemia treatment was also approved by the U.S. FDA. This approval enabled the company to enhance its brand image globally. Additionally, significant investments in research and development procedures would lead to the emergence of better acquired orphan blood diseases therapeutics procedure. This strategy can helpcompanies to develop better treatment procedures and improve their market positions.

Industry Development

February 2019: Cablivi (caplacizumab-yhdp) injection received the U.S. FDA approval alongside immunosuppressive therapy and plasma exchange to cure thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP).

List of Key Players Profiled in the Acquired Orphan Blood Diseases Therapeutics Market Report

Amgen Inc.

Shire plc

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Celgene Corporation

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd.

Novo Nordisk Inc.

Related Reports:

