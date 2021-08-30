Patient Engagement Solutions Market to Surge Considerably; Rising Demand for Advanced Patient Healthcare Software to Stimulate Industry Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Market Overview

The global patient engagement solutions market size may witness enormous growth during the forthcoming years. The robust demand for advanced healthcare software can enhance market growth, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled, “Patient Engagement Solutions Market, 2021-2028.”

Patient engagement solutions are software solutions that can monitor the patient’s health through a portal. It enables medical professionals to reduce hospital stays and quickly diagnose patients. Patients can self-diagnose using the software by getting reminders and information regarding medication and dosage. The rising cases of health disorders among geriatric disorders would lead to the surging adoption of patient engagement solutions. It is an effective solution for patients as they can get effective treatment within the right time and reduce hospitalizations. For example, apps such as Arogya Setu and Cowin are patient engagement solutions that can inform the patient regarding the virus spread and vaccination centers. In addition, the incorporation of artificial technology offers real-time patient monitoring and enhances treatment procedures. Therefore, these factors can magnify market growth.

Impact of COVID-19

Rising Adoption of Health Monitoring Software to Bolster Growth

This market is expected to be positively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic due to the rising adoption of online portals and consultation software. Its rising demand can eliminate risks associated with the virus spread related toone-to-one consultations. The software enables doctors to effectively monitor the patient and provide effective solutions to them. Its adoption is expected to enhance vaccination procedures in several countries and help governments to monitor the number of vaccinated patients. Therefore, the mentioned factors can enhance the market growth.

Segments

By components, the market is segmented into software and hardware. As per the mode of delivery, it is classified into cloud-based, on premises, and web-based. It is categorized by therapeutic area into women’s health, chronic diseases, fitness, and others. Based on applications, it is divided into telemedicine, social and behavioral management, home health management, health management, and others. On the basis of end-users, it is segregated into home care settings, research and academic institutes, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and others.

Highlights of the Report

The report highlights the recent market trends and the top segments. It comprehensively discusses the impact of COVID-19 and the driving and restraining factors. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies devised by the market’s prominent players.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Adoption of Healthcare Software Solutions to Incite Market Growth

The adoption of advanced healthcare software solutions is increasing rapidly to monitor healthcare efficiently. The adoption of blood sugar monitoring devices, medical portals, and healthcare applications can enhance treatment procedures. As per the World Health Organization’s studies, patient engagement solutions can collect the medical history of diabetic patients and the morbidity rate reached approximately 1.2 million in 2012. Cost-effectiveness, easy data management, sharing, and instant access to healthcare can boost the product’s demand. Further, the adoption of patient engagement solutions is increasing as it helps diabetic patients to take medication on time and enable healthcare professionals to undertake effective treatment. The rising cases of health disorders among the geriatric population can drive the patient engagement solutions market growth.

However, the lack of awareness, unavailabilityof skilled medical professionals, and concerns regarding data security can hamper the market growth.

Regional Insights

Well Established Healthcare Services to Facilitate Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate in terms of the patient engagement solutions market share due to the presence of well-established healthcare services. Furthermore, the premature adoption of healthcare technology and rising cases of chronic cases can bolster the demand for patient engagement solutions. Therefore, these factors can positively influence growth in the region.

In Europe, the presence of developed healthcare facilities and awareness regarding advanced patient engagement solutions can boost product demand. Additionally, the increasing consumer spending on healthcare can boost the market growth.

In Asia Pacific, the rising adoption of digitization and government regulations can boost patient engagement solution’s demand. Additionally, the increasing geriatric population can boost the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Players Announce Advanced Software to Enhance Brand Image

Prominent companies are launching advanced software solutions that can simplify data sharing and enhance their brand image. For example, McKesson announced the McKesson Intelligence Hub in September 2016. It enhances business data sharing management amid healthcare apps. This strategy can enhance the company’s brand image drastically. Further, investments in research and development would enable companies to develop effective software and hardware solutions that simplify the diagnosis of patients. This strategy can helpthemto improve their services and increase their market positions.

Industry Development

October 2019: IQVIA introduced an orchestrated patient engagement solution to close the gap between patients and life sciences.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report

GE Healthcare

IBM Corporation

Medtronic

Microsoft

Philips

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

McKesson Corporation

