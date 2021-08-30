Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market to Exhibit a Tremendous CAGR; US FDA Approval for Small Molecule Oncolytic Immunotherapy PV-10 by PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS to Benefit Market: Fortune Business Insights™

Market Overview :

The increasing prevalence of pediatric neuroblastoma is expected to foster healthy growth of the pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market, 2021-2028.” The growing cognizance of new treatment options is expected to spur remunerative opportunities for the market.

COVID-19 Impact :

Market Segments :

Based on treatment type, the market is segmented into immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and others. Based on the end user, the market is divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. Based on geography North America (USA, Canada), Europe (Uk, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, And Rest Of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, And the Rest Of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, And Rest Of Latin America) and the Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, And Rest Of The Middle East & Africa)

Driving Factor :

Rising Knowledge about Novel Treatment to Intensify Market

The pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market growth is being driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of pediatric neuroblastoma, rising knowledge about treatment among the global population, technological advancements, and improvements in emerging nations’ healthcare infrastructure. Firm mass in the belly, enlarged stomach, anaemia, crankiness, fever, bone pain, bulging eyes, dark rings around the eyes, weakness, and elevated blood pressure are some of the most frequent signs of neuroblastoma. Pediatric neuroblastoma treatment solutions are expected to produce revenue due to a strong pipeline of medicines and favourable reimbursement scenarios in several countries across the region. Neuroblastoma is the third most prevalent cancer in children in the United States, accounting for 6% of all pediatric malignancies, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), which is projected to increase demand for effective treatment options for neuroblastoma in children. However, high prices and adverse effects associated with treatment choices such as hair loss, tiredness, skin rashes, diarrhoea, and others are stifling the market for paediatric neuroblastoma therapy.

Regional Insights :

Growing Prevalence of Paediatric Neuroblastomato Favor Growth in North America

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are anticipated to make up the worldwide paediatric neuroblastoma therapy market. Because of the growing frequency of paediatric neuroblastoma in the United States, North America is expected to lead the worldwide paediatric neuroblastoma treatment market. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), neuroblastoma is the third most frequent malignancy in children, accounting for 6% of all childhood malignancies in the United States, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). As a result, throughout the projected period, the rising incidence of pediatric neuroblastoma in the area is likely to drive market growth. Thepediatric neuroblastoma therapy market is anticipated to maintain the second-highest pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market share in the year ahead.

Competitive Landscape :

ProminentCompanies to Devise Strategies to Strengthen Market

Key Players in the pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market are focused on implementing strategies to consolidate their stance. Moreover, companies are also launching novel products to expand their presence and remain at the forefront.

Key Development :

Oct 2019: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. introduced a clinical update on naxitamab to treat neuroblastoma and osteosarcoma at the International Society of Pediatric Oncology (SIOP) Annual Congress held in Lyon, France.

November 2018: United Therapeutics Corporation got Health Canada approval for Unituxin to treat high-risk pediatric neuroblastoma.

November 2018: PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. received U.S. FDA approval for small molecule oncolytic immunotherapy PV-10 to treat pediatric neuroblastoma.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market:

United Therapeutics Corporation

APEIRON Biologics AG

Baxter

CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES INC.

PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Pfizer Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc.

Bayer AG

