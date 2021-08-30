Power Assist Wheelchair Market to Grow Enormously; Adoption of Advanced Technology in Wheelchairs to Bolter Industry Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Market Overview

The global power assist wheelchair market size is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The rising demand for technologically advanced power wheelchairs can incite market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ mentions this information in its report, titled, “Power Assist Wheelchair Market, 2021-2028.”

Power assist wheelchairs are an extremely useful and comfortable alternative to manual wheelchairs. It helps disabled people to navigate successfully with the help of a joystick situated on the chair’s handle. Non-powered chairs can cause a strain on patients with weak muscles, which, in turn, necessitated the inclusion of another person to navigate the patient. Power assist wheelchairs use electric motors that can eliminate the use of force and provide advanced padding that increases consumer’s comfort.

Further, the increasing geriatric population around the world can boost the product’s demand. In addition, manufacturers are incorporating advanced technologies in their products to enhance the consumer’s experience. For example, Permobil AB announced Precision Lock Back Angle Adjustment technology chairs in April 2018 with customizable fit adjustment. Thus, these factors can enhance the market growth in the upcoming years.

Impact of COVID-19

Increasing Demand from Healthcare Sector to Propel Market Growth

This market can grow successfully during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the increasing adoption of the product for healthcare applications. The demand for power assist wheelchairs is surging rapidly from the geriatric population. Healthcare manufacturers are incorporating half-time shifts, reduced working capacity, and safety measures during the manufacturing process to control the spread of the virus and enhance business. Therefore, this factor can enhance market growth during the pandemic.

Segments

By type, the market is segmented into all terrain wheelchair, outdoor power wheelchair, and indoor power wheelchair. As per propulsion, it is categorized into rear-wheel drive, front-wheel drive, and others. Based on patient type, it is bifurcated into pediatric and adults. By end-user, it is divided into home care settings, hospitals & clinics, and others. Geographically, it is grouped into Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Drivers and Restraints

Emergence of Chronic Cases to Bolster Market Growth

Power assist wheelchair’s demand is increasing rapidly due to the emergence of several chronic cases such as strokes, diabetes, and others. These chairs can enhance comfort and provide easy and safe navigation controls to patients. Its adoption is increasing rapidly among the geriatric population because of its convenience and features. Further, the rising cases of accidents globally can boost the demand for power assist wheelchairs. For example, as per the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2015, approximately 40 million U.S. citizens suffered from disabilities. In addition, the incorporation of artificial intelligence technology helps consumers to enhance their comfort and customize navigation. It provides precise patterns to consumers and allows them to function efficiently. Thus, these factors can drive the power assist wheelchair market growth.

However, the high cost of power assist wheelchair can hamper market growth during the upcoming years.

Regional Insights

Rising Adoption of Wheelchairs to Facilitate Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate in terms of the power assist wheelchair market share because of the rising adoption of power assist wheelchairs among patients. Further, the prevalence of disabilities among consumers can boost market growth.

In Asia Pacific, the increasing per-capita income and the rising cases of disabilities can enhance the demand for power assist wheelchairs. In addition, the increased healthcare spending in India and China can propel market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies to Devise Acquisition Strategies to Expand their Production Activities

Prominent companies operating in the market are acquiring crucial players to expand their production activities. For example, Permobill AB acquired MAX Mobility in December 2017 to expand its wheelchair product range. The company also provides its consumers with a motorized power-assist solution. Furthermore, the adoption of advanced production techniques enables companies to improve their product quality and enhance productivity. In addition, the adoption of partnership strategies would help themto gain resources and expand their market reach.

Industry Development

September 2018: Sunrise Medical (US) LLC announced a new QUICKIE Q700 M SEDEO ERGO. It is the company’s most sophisticated mid-wheel drive power wheelchair and offers smart seating design technology to enhance consumer’s comfort.

