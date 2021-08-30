Chelating Agents Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by 2027

According to Fortune Business Insights The global chelating agents market size is projected to reach USD 6,396.9 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The development of biodegradable sequestering agents by leading players will brighten the outlook of this market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Chelating Agents Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Sodium Gluconate, Organophosphonates, EDTA & HEDTA, EDDS, GLDA, IDS & MGDA, NTA, and Glucoheptonates), By Application (Pulp & Paper, Household, Institutional & Industrial Cleaning Product, Chemical Processing, Agrochemicals, Water Treatment, Photo Application, Consumer Product, Textile, Metal), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

The chemical manufacturing sector has been one of the primary polluters for ages. However, with changing times and evolving perceptions, along with the growing stringency of environmental regulations, chemical companies are now investing in the development of products that are eco-friendly and sustainable. For example, Finland-based Kemira has engineered the Fennobio product lineup of OECD-certified biodegradable chelating agents for recycled, mechanical, and chemical fibers. These products do not contain hazardous elements and are incombustible, which makes them environmentally suitable for bleaching processes. Similarly, in July 2019, BASF launched its readily biodegradable chelator, Trilon M, derived from renewables and based on the biomass-balance approach. The availability of such products is, thus, broadening the horizons of this market.

REQUEST A SAMPLE PDF BROCHURE

Restraining Factor

Contracting Demand for Paper amid COVID-19 to Obstruct Market Growth

The chelating agents market growth is likely to face serious challenges in the immediate due to the coronavirus outbreak. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced governments to impose strict lockdown and social distancing measures to contain the spread of the virus. As a result, global supply chains have gotten disrupted and remote working and study from home models have drastically reduced the demand for stationery items, especially paper. For example, according to a report by North Carolina State University, the shutdown of colleges and universities in the US has rapidly diminished the demand for copier paper and printing paper. Similarly, in India, an article in the Deccan Herald revealed that the nationwide lockdown has led to a 10-15% dip in the demand for paper and paperboard in the country. Chelators, mainly Diethylenetriaminepentaacetate (DTPA) and Ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA), are widely used in the pulp and paper industry to facilitate the peroxide-based bleaching process and remove metal ions. The slowdown in the paper industry will, thus, have rippling effects on the sequestering agents market as well.

The report states that the value of the global market stood at USD 4,757.1 million in 2019 and offers the following:

Deep understanding of the key market segments and their performance;

Holistic profiling of the major market players and detailed study of their main strategies;

Industry-leading analysis of the different market drivers and challenges; and

Exhaustive study of the regional developments impacting the growth of the market.

Regional Insights

Advancements in the Surfactants Industry to Accelerate the Asia Pacific Market

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the chelating agents market share during the forecast period owing to the promising technological advancements being made in the region’s surfactants industry. Competitors in this industry are developing liquid detergents with biodegradable compounds to cater to the widening awareness in India and China about the pollution caused by synthetic cleaning chemicals. In 2019, the Asia Pacific market size stood at USD 1,969.5 million.

A steady transition towards green economy models and strict regulations governing chemical manufacturing by the European Union (EU) will stimulate the market in Europe and generate vast opportunities. In North America, the market will be driven by the rising demand for chelating agents in oilfield applications.

Competitive Landscape

Introduction of Inventive Solutions to Foster Competition

Key players in this market are deeply engaged in developing and introducing innovative sequestering solutions, with a view to amplify their business outreach. Most of the companies are concentrating on coming up with sustainable, biodegradable products, which will future-proof their portfolios.

GET YOUR CUSTOMIZED RESEARCH REPORT

Industry Developments:

November 2020: BASF’s Care Creations launched an eco-friendly, highly stable chelating agent called Neutrol MGDAfor the personal care industry. The product is readily biodegradable and has an excellent toxicological profile and features superior capabilities in binding metal ions. Moreover, its high thermal stability allows it to be added at any step in the manufacturing of cosmetic products.

List of Top Companies Profiled in the Chelating Agents Market Report:

Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd. (Shandong, China)

Tosoh Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Hexion (Ohio, U.S.)

Nouryon (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Shandong IRO Chelating Chemical Co., Ltd. (Shandong, China)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Bozzetto Group (Filago, Italy)

Ava Chemicals Private Limited (Maharashtra, India)

Ascend Performance Materials (Houston, U.S.)

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. (Osaka, Japan)

Kemira (Helsinki, Finland)

Dow Chemical Company (Michigan, U.S.)

ADM (Illinois, U.S)

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments – Policies, Partnerships, New Product Type Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Chelating Agents Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak



Read Related News:

https://www.homify.co.uk/ideabooks/8282340/fluoroelastomer-market-touching-impressive-growth-and-opportunities-segmentation-development-by-2027

https://anotepad.com/note/read/kk239kkh

https://rushabadsule1.doodlekit.com/blog/entry/16764256/fluoroelastomer-market-size-share-growth-segmentation-analysis-2027

https://web.babbler.fr/document/show/fluoroelastomer-market-business-growth-and-segmentation-share-size-development-by-2027#/

https://legendarymedia.tribe.so/post/fluoroelastomer-market-report-growth-and-segmentation-share-size-developmen–612cc736160817476cbe77d5

https://woorise.com/fbi/basic-giveaway-97

https://www.dewiring.com/read-blog/71307

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd?s=20

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights/

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/