Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market: What Will Be The Total Sales Growth In 2021? Abbott, Abiomed, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES – The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market. We have provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports.
Each segment of the global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics market included in the report helps readers to gain a sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on the critical dynamics of the global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics market, which include the market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3535045/global-and-china-artificial-vital-organs-and-medical-bionics-market
Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market: Competitive Rivalry
The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.
Key players cited in the report:
Abbott, Abiomed, Inc., Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Baxter, Cyberonics, Inc., Edwards, Ekso Bionics, Roche, Fresenius, Baxter International, Iwalk, Jarvik Heart, Medtronic, Micromed Cardiovascular, Nikkiso, Ossur Hf, Ottobock, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc., Syncardia Systems, Inc., Thoratec Corporation, Touch Bionics, Inc., Vital Therapies, Inc., WorldHeart Corporation
Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market: Type Segments: Artificial Vital Organs
Bionics
Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market: Application Segments: Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market: Regional Segments
The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics market.
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Enquire for customization in Report @https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3535045/global-and-china-artificial-vital-organs-and-medical-bionics-market
Report Highlights
• Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments
• The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics market
• Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics market
• Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics market
• A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics market with the identification of key factors
• The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics market to help identify market developments
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Artificial Vital Organs
1.2.3 Bionics
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Clinics
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 China Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 China Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 China Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 China Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 China Top Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 China Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 China Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 China Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 China Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 China Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 China Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 China Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 China Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 China Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 China Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 China Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 China Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 China Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 China Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 China Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 China Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America
7.1 North America Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe
9.1 Europe Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Abbott
12.1.1 Abbott Corporation Information
12.1.2 Abbott Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Abbott Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Abbott Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Products Offered
12.1.5 Abbott Recent Development
12.2 Abiomed, Inc.
12.2.1 Abiomed, Inc. Corporation Information
12.2.2 Abiomed, Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Abiomed, Inc. Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Abiomed, Inc. Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Products Offered
12.2.5 Abiomed, Inc. Recent Development
12.3 Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.
12.3.1 Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
12.3.2 Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Products Offered
12.3.5 Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. Recent Development
12.4 Baxter
12.4.1 Baxter Corporation Information
12.4.2 Baxter Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Baxter Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Baxter Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Products Offered
12.4.5 Baxter Recent Development
12.5 Cyberonics, Inc.
12.5.1 Cyberonics, Inc. Corporation Information
12.5.2 Cyberonics, Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cyberonics, Inc. Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Cyberonics, Inc. Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Products Offered
12.5.5 Cyberonics, Inc. Recent Development
12.6 Edwards
12.6.1 Edwards Corporation Information
12.6.2 Edwards Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Edwards Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Edwards Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Products Offered
12.6.5 Edwards Recent Development
12.7 Ekso Bionics
12.7.1 Ekso Bionics Corporation Information
12.7.2 Ekso Bionics Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Ekso Bionics Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Ekso Bionics Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Products Offered
12.7.5 Ekso Bionics Recent Development
12.8 Roche
12.8.1 Roche Corporation Information
12.8.2 Roche Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Roche Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Roche Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Products Offered
12.8.5 Roche Recent Development
12.9 Fresenius
12.9.1 Fresenius Corporation Information
12.9.2 Fresenius Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Fresenius Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Fresenius Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Products Offered
12.9.5 Fresenius Recent Development
12.10 Baxter International
12.10.1 Baxter International Corporation Information
12.10.2 Baxter International Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Baxter International Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Baxter International Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Products Offered
12.10.5 Baxter International Recent Development
12.11 Abbott
12.11.1 Abbott Corporation Information
12.11.2 Abbott Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Abbott Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Abbott Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Products Offered
12.11.5 Abbott Recent Development
12.12 Jarvik Heart
12.12.1 Jarvik Heart Corporation Information
12.12.2 Jarvik Heart Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Jarvik Heart Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Jarvik Heart Products Offered
12.12.5 Jarvik Heart Recent Development
12.13 Medtronic
12.13.1 Medtronic Corporation Information
12.13.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Medtronic Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Medtronic Products Offered
12.13.5 Medtronic Recent Development
12.14 Micromed Cardiovascular
12.14.1 Micromed Cardiovascular Corporation Information
12.14.2 Micromed Cardiovascular Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Micromed Cardiovascular Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Micromed Cardiovascular Products Offered
12.14.5 Micromed Cardiovascular Recent Development
12.15 Nikkiso
12.15.1 Nikkiso Corporation Information
12.15.2 Nikkiso Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Nikkiso Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Nikkiso Products Offered
12.15.5 Nikkiso Recent Development
12.16 Ossur Hf
12.16.1 Ossur Hf Corporation Information
12.16.2 Ossur Hf Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Ossur Hf Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Ossur Hf Products Offered
12.16.5 Ossur Hf Recent Development
12.17 Ottobock
12.17.1 Ottobock Corporation Information
12.17.2 Ottobock Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Ottobock Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Ottobock Products Offered
12.17.5 Ottobock Recent Development
12.18 Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.
12.18.1 Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Corporation Information
12.18.2 Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Products Offered
12.18.5 Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Recent Development
12.19 Syncardia Systems, Inc.
12.19.1 Syncardia Systems, Inc. Corporation Information
12.19.2 Syncardia Systems, Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Syncardia Systems, Inc. Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Syncardia Systems, Inc. Products Offered
12.19.5 Syncardia Systems, Inc. Recent Development
12.20 Thoratec Corporation
12.20.1 Thoratec Corporation Corporation Information
12.20.2 Thoratec Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Thoratec Corporation Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Thoratec Corporation Products Offered
12.20.5 Thoratec Corporation Recent Development
12.21 Touch Bionics, Inc.
12.21.1 Touch Bionics, Inc. Corporation Information
12.21.2 Touch Bionics, Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Touch Bionics, Inc. Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Touch Bionics, Inc. Products Offered
12.21.5 Touch Bionics, Inc. Recent Development
12.22 Vital Therapies, Inc.
12.22.1 Vital Therapies, Inc. Corporation Information
12.22.2 Vital Therapies, Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 Vital Therapies, Inc. Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Vital Therapies, Inc. Products Offered
12.22.5 Vital Therapies, Inc. Recent Development
12.23 WorldHeart Corporation
12.23.1 WorldHeart Corporation Corporation Information
12.23.2 WorldHeart Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.23.3 WorldHeart Corporation Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 WorldHeart Corporation Products Offered
12.23.5 WorldHeart Corporation Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Industry Trends
13.2 Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market Drivers
13.3 Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market Challenges
13.4 Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
In order To Purchase This Report Query Click Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/23c9b169c82267d67aee503a4e3a8d85,0,1,global-and-china-artificial-vital-organs-and-medical-bionics-market
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.
“