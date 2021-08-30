Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market: What Is The Projected Revenue For 2021?Illumina, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Oxford Nanopore

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES – The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global NGS-based RNA-sequencing market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market. We have provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global NGS-based RNA-sequencing market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports.

Each segment of the global NGS-based RNA-sequencing market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global NGS-based RNA-sequencing market through leading segments. The regional study of the global NGS-based RNA-sequencing market included in the report helps readers to gain a sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on the critical dynamics of the global NGS-based RNA-sequencing market, which include the market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market: Competitive Rivalry

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global NGS-based RNA-sequencing market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Key players cited in the report:

Illumina, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Oxford Nanopore, Agilent Technologies, BGI, PerkinElmer, QIAGEN, Eurofins Scientific, Roche, Takara Bio, GENEWIZ, Hamilton, Macrogen, Zymo Research, Tecan Genomics

Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market: Type Segments: Sequencing by Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing NGS-based RNA-sequencing

Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market: Application Segments: Research & Academia

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market: Regional Segments

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global NGS-based RNA-sequencing market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global NGS-based RNA-sequencing market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Report Highlights

• Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

• The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global NGS-based RNA-sequencing market

• Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global NGS-based RNA-sequencing market

• Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global NGS-based RNA-sequencing market

• A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global NGS-based RNA-sequencing market with the identification of key factors

• The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global NGS-based RNA-sequencing market to help identify market developments

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Sequencing by Synthesis

1.2.3 Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

1.2.4 Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing

1.2.5 Nanopore Sequencing

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Research & Academia

1.3.3 Hospitals & Clinics

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Trends

2.3.2 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Drivers

2.3.3 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Challenges

2.3.4 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top NGS-based RNA-sequencing Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top NGS-based RNA-sequencing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by NGS-based RNA-sequencing Revenue

3.4 Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by NGS-based RNA-sequencing Revenue in 2020

3.5 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players NGS-based RNA-sequencing Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Illumina

11.1.1 Illumina Company Details

11.1.2 Illumina Business Overview

11.1.3 Illumina NGS-based RNA-sequencing Introduction

11.1.4 Illumina Revenue in NGS-based RNA-sequencing Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Illumina Recent Development

11.2 Thermo Fischer Scientific

11.2.1 Thermo Fischer Scientific Company Details

11.2.2 Thermo Fischer Scientific Business Overview

11.2.3 Thermo Fischer Scientific NGS-based RNA-sequencing Introduction

11.2.4 Thermo Fischer Scientific Revenue in NGS-based RNA-sequencing Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Thermo Fischer Scientific Recent Development

11.3 Oxford Nanopore

11.3.1 Oxford Nanopore Company Details

11.3.2 Oxford Nanopore Business Overview

11.3.3 Oxford Nanopore NGS-based RNA-sequencing Introduction

11.3.4 Oxford Nanopore Revenue in NGS-based RNA-sequencing Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Oxford Nanopore Recent Development

11.4 Agilent Technologies

11.4.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details

11.4.2 Agilent Technologies Business Overview

11.4.3 Agilent Technologies NGS-based RNA-sequencing Introduction

11.4.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue in NGS-based RNA-sequencing Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development

11.5 BGI

11.5.1 BGI Company Details

11.5.2 BGI Business Overview

11.5.3 BGI NGS-based RNA-sequencing Introduction

11.5.4 BGI Revenue in NGS-based RNA-sequencing Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 BGI Recent Development

11.6 PerkinElmer

11.6.1 PerkinElmer Company Details

11.6.2 PerkinElmer Business Overview

11.6.3 PerkinElmer NGS-based RNA-sequencing Introduction

11.6.4 PerkinElmer Revenue in NGS-based RNA-sequencing Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 PerkinElmer Recent Development

11.7 QIAGEN

11.7.1 QIAGEN Company Details

11.7.2 QIAGEN Business Overview

11.7.3 QIAGEN NGS-based RNA-sequencing Introduction

11.7.4 QIAGEN Revenue in NGS-based RNA-sequencing Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 QIAGEN Recent Development

11.8 Eurofins Scientific

11.8.1 Eurofins Scientific Company Details

11.8.2 Eurofins Scientific Business Overview

11.8.3 Eurofins Scientific NGS-based RNA-sequencing Introduction

11.8.4 Eurofins Scientific Revenue in NGS-based RNA-sequencing Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Eurofins Scientific Recent Development

11.9 Roche

11.9.1 Roche Company Details

11.9.2 Roche Business Overview

11.9.3 Roche NGS-based RNA-sequencing Introduction

11.9.4 Roche Revenue in NGS-based RNA-sequencing Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Roche Recent Development

11.10 Takara Bio

11.10.1 Takara Bio Company Details

11.10.2 Takara Bio Business Overview

11.10.3 Takara Bio NGS-based RNA-sequencing Introduction

11.10.4 Takara Bio Revenue in NGS-based RNA-sequencing Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Takara Bio Recent Development

11.11 GENEWIZ

11.11.1 GENEWIZ Company Details

11.11.2 GENEWIZ Business Overview

11.11.3 GENEWIZ NGS-based RNA-sequencing Introduction

11.11.4 GENEWIZ Revenue in NGS-based RNA-sequencing Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 GENEWIZ Recent Development

11.12 Hamilton

11.12.1 Hamilton Company Details

11.12.2 Hamilton Business Overview

11.12.3 Hamilton NGS-based RNA-sequencing Introduction

11.12.4 Hamilton Revenue in NGS-based RNA-sequencing Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Hamilton Recent Development

11.13 Macrogen

11.13.1 Macrogen Company Details

11.13.2 Macrogen Business Overview

11.13.3 Macrogen NGS-based RNA-sequencing Introduction

11.13.4 Macrogen Revenue in NGS-based RNA-sequencing Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Macrogen Recent Development

11.14 Zymo Research

11.14.1 Zymo Research Company Details

11.14.2 Zymo Research Business Overview

11.14.3 Zymo Research NGS-based RNA-sequencing Introduction

11.14.4 Zymo Research Revenue in NGS-based RNA-sequencing Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Zymo Research Recent Development

11.15 Tecan Genomics

11.15.1 Tecan Genomics Company Details

11.15.2 Tecan Genomics Business Overview

11.15.3 Tecan Genomics NGS-based RNA-sequencing Introduction

11.15.4 Tecan Genomics Revenue in NGS-based RNA-sequencing Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Tecan Genomics Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

