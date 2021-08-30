Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market: What Will Be The Nature Of Competition In 2021?IBM, Microsoft, Google

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES – The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market. We have provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports.

Each segment of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market included in the report helps readers to gain a sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on the critical dynamics of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market, which include the market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market: Competitive Rivalry

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Key players cited in the report:

IBM, Microsoft, Google, NVIDIA Corporation, Atomwise, Inc., Deep Genomics, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Insilico Medicine, BenevolentAI, Exscientia, Cyclica, BIOAGE, Numerate, NuMedii, Envisagenics, twoXAR, OWKIN, Inc., XtalPi, Verge Genomics, BERG LLC

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market: Type Segments: Software

Services Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market: Application Segments: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market: Regional Segments

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Report Highlights

• Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

• The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market

• Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market

• Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market

• A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market with the identification of key factors

• The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market to help identify market developments

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Software

1.2.3 Services

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

1.3.3 Contract Research Organizations

1.3.4 Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Trends

2.3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Drivers

2.3.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Challenges

2.3.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Revenue

3.4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Revenue in 2020

3.5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 IBM Company Details

11.1.2 IBM Business Overview

11.1.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

11.1.4 IBM Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 IBM Recent Development

11.2 Microsoft

11.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

11.2.2 Microsoft Business Overview

11.2.3 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

11.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

11.3 Google

11.3.1 Google Company Details

11.3.2 Google Business Overview

11.3.3 Google Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

11.3.4 Google Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Google Recent Development

11.4 NVIDIA Corporation

11.4.1 NVIDIA Corporation Company Details

11.4.2 NVIDIA Corporation Business Overview

11.4.3 NVIDIA Corporation Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

11.4.4 NVIDIA Corporation Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 NVIDIA Corporation Recent Development

11.5 Atomwise, Inc.

11.5.1 Atomwise, Inc. Company Details

11.5.2 Atomwise, Inc. Business Overview

11.5.3 Atomwise, Inc. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

11.5.4 Atomwise, Inc. Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Atomwise, Inc. Recent Development

11.6 Deep Genomics

11.6.1 Deep Genomics Company Details

11.6.2 Deep Genomics Business Overview

11.6.3 Deep Genomics Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

11.6.4 Deep Genomics Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Deep Genomics Recent Development

11.7 Cloud Pharmaceuticals

11.7.1 Cloud Pharmaceuticals Company Details

11.7.2 Cloud Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

11.7.3 Cloud Pharmaceuticals Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

11.7.4 Cloud Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Cloud Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

11.8 Insilico Medicine

11.8.1 Insilico Medicine Company Details

11.8.2 Insilico Medicine Business Overview

11.8.3 Insilico Medicine Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

11.8.4 Insilico Medicine Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Insilico Medicine Recent Development

11.9 BenevolentAI

11.9.1 BenevolentAI Company Details

11.9.2 BenevolentAI Business Overview

11.9.3 BenevolentAI Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

11.9.4 BenevolentAI Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 BenevolentAI Recent Development

11.10 Exscientia

11.10.1 Exscientia Company Details

11.10.2 Exscientia Business Overview

11.10.3 Exscientia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

11.10.4 Exscientia Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Exscientia Recent Development

11.11 Cyclica

11.11.1 Cyclica Company Details

11.11.2 Cyclica Business Overview

11.11.3 Cyclica Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

11.11.4 Cyclica Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Cyclica Recent Development

11.12 BIOAGE

11.12.1 BIOAGE Company Details

11.12.2 BIOAGE Business Overview

11.12.3 BIOAGE Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

11.12.4 BIOAGE Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 BIOAGE Recent Development

11.13 Numerate

11.13.1 Numerate Company Details

11.13.2 Numerate Business Overview

11.13.3 Numerate Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

11.13.4 Numerate Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Numerate Recent Development

11.14 NuMedii

11.14.1 NuMedii Company Details

11.14.2 NuMedii Business Overview

11.14.3 NuMedii Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

11.14.4 NuMedii Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 NuMedii Recent Development

11.15 Envisagenics

11.15.1 Envisagenics Company Details

11.15.2 Envisagenics Business Overview

11.15.3 Envisagenics Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

11.15.4 Envisagenics Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Envisagenics Recent Development

11.16 twoXAR

11.16.1 twoXAR Company Details

11.16.2 twoXAR Business Overview

11.16.3 twoXAR Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

11.16.4 twoXAR Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 twoXAR Recent Development

11.17 OWKIN, Inc.

11.17.1 OWKIN, Inc. Company Details

11.17.2 OWKIN, Inc. Business Overview

11.17.3 OWKIN, Inc. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

11.17.4 OWKIN, Inc. Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 OWKIN, Inc. Recent Development

11.18 XtalPi

11.18.1 XtalPi Company Details

11.18.2 XtalPi Business Overview

11.18.3 XtalPi Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

11.18.4 XtalPi Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 XtalPi Recent Development

11.18 Verge Genomics

.1 Verge Genomics Company Details

.2 Verge Genomics Business Overview

.3 Verge Genomics Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

.4 Verge Genomics Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

.5 Verge Genomics Recent Development

11.20 BERG LLC

11.20.1 BERG LLC Company Details

11.20.2 BERG LLC Business Overview

11.20.3 BERG LLC Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Introduction

11.20.4 BERG LLC Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 BERG LLC Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

