Smart Mirror Market Regional Growth and Forecast by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Smart Mirror Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global smart mirror market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. A smart mirror refers to a two-way digital mirror equipped with an advanced sensor, cameras, electronic displays, connectivity systems, etc. It includes Bluetooth, Wi-Fi connectivity, touchscreen capabilities, etc., to receive phone calls, access smartphone applications, and provide the user with an interactive experience. Smart mirrors also include built-in light-emitting diode (LED) lights with adjustable color and warmth functions to offer optimal lighting according to the user’s requirement. The display unit can show date, time, weather forecast, a news feed, and upcoming events and appointments on the mirror surface. Smart mirrors have self-dimming, self-cleaning, and self-repairing capabilities. They are also waterproof and scratch-resistant and can be used for both informational and entertainment purposes. As a result, smart mirrors also find extensive applications across various industries, such as automotive, advertising, retail, healthcare, etc.

The expanding automotive industry across the globe is primarily driving the smart mirror market. Moreover, the elevating levels of digitization across the retail industry are also catalyzing the product demand. Apart from this, several technological advancements, including the development of smart mirrors integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, are bolstering global market. In the coming years, the rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, coupled with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to cater to the growth of the smart mirror market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Archello

Dension Ltd

Electric Mirror Inc.

Ficosa International SA

Panasonic Corporation

Gentex Corporation

Japan Display Inc.

Magna International Inc.

Murakami Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Seura

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Type:

Interior Mirrors

Exterior Mirrors

Breakup by Functionality:

Connected Mirror

Non-Connected Mirror

Breakup by Technology:

Self-Dimming

Self-Cleaning

Self-Repairing

Breakup by End User:

Automotive

Healthcare

Residential

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.



