Global Supply Chain and Logistics Software Market Report: Includes Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021 to 2025)

Supply Chain and Logistics Software Market is predicted to expand swiftly in all development areas over the period between 2020 and 2025.

Supply Chain and Logistics Software Report gives brief analysis on Manufacturers who are playing dynamic role in respective areas.

In the Supply Chain and Logistics Software report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. This report also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.

Top Companies Mentioned in Supply Chain and Logistics Software Report are:

Jaggaer

Verizon Connect

Vanguard Software

Dassault Systemes

QAD Inc

Kinaxis Inc

IFS

Kewill Systems

WiseTech Global

SAP

GT Nexus

Quintiq

Epicor Software Corporation

Descartes Systems Group

BluJay Solutions

Basware

Zycus

JDA Software Group Inc

Manhattan Associates

High Jump

e2open

IBM Corporation

Sage

Coupa

Plex Manufacturing Cloud

SPS Commerce Inc

Infor Global Solutions

Unit4

GEP

Market by Type:

Procurement Software

Transportation Management System

Market by Application:

Transportation & Logistics

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Manufacturing