Dodecanedioic Acid Market 2021-Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast till 2027 | Evonik, Dupont, Verdezyne

The report titled Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Dodecanedioic Acid market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Dodecanedioic Acid market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Dodecanedioic Acid market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Dodecanedioic Acid market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Dodecanedioic Acid report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Dodecanedioic Acid report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Dodecanedioic Acid market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Dodecanedioic Acid market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Dodecanedioic Acid market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Dodecanedioic Acid market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Dodecanedioic Acid market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Evonik, Dupont, Verdezyne, BEYO Chemical, Cathay Industrial Biotech, UBE INDUSTRIES, Nantong Senos Biotechnology, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Zibo Guantong Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cyclododecane

Dodecyl Alcohol

1-3-Butadiene

Hydrogen Peroxide



Market Segmentation by Application:

Resins

Powder Coatings

Adhesives

Lubricants

Others



The Dodecanedioic Acid Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Dodecanedioic Acid market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Dodecanedioic Acid market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Dodecanedioic Acid market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Dodecanedioic Acid industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Dodecanedioic Acid market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Dodecanedioic Acid market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Dodecanedioic Acid market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dodecanedioic Acid Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cyclododecane

1.2.3 Dodecyl Alcohol

1.2.4 1-3-Butadiene

1.2.5 Hydrogen Peroxide

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Resins

1.3.3 Powder Coatings

1.3.4 Adhesives

1.3.5 Lubricants

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Dodecanedioic Acid Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Dodecanedioic Acid Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Dodecanedioic Acid, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Dodecanedioic Acid Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Dodecanedioic Acid Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Dodecanedioic Acid Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Dodecanedioic Acid Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Dodecanedioic Acid Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Dodecanedioic Acid Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Dodecanedioic Acid Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Dodecanedioic Acid Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Dodecanedioic Acid Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Dodecanedioic Acid Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Dodecanedioic Acid Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Dodecanedioic Acid Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Dodecanedioic Acid Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Dodecanedioic Acid Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Dodecanedioic Acid Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Dodecanedioic Acid Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Dodecanedioic Acid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Dodecanedioic Acid Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Dodecanedioic Acid Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Dodecanedioic Acid Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Dodecanedioic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Dodecanedioic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Dodecanedioic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Dodecanedioic Acid Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Dodecanedioic Acid Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Dodecanedioic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Dodecanedioic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Dodecanedioic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Dodecanedioic Acid Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Dodecanedioic Acid Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Dodecanedioic Acid Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Dodecanedioic Acid Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Dodecanedioic Acid Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Dodecanedioic Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Dodecanedioic Acid Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Dodecanedioic Acid Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Dodecanedioic Acid Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Dodecanedioic Acid Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Dodecanedioic Acid Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Dodecanedioic Acid Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Dodecanedioic Acid Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Dodecanedioic Acid Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Dodecanedioic Acid Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Dodecanedioic Acid Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Dodecanedioic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Dodecanedioic Acid Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Dodecanedioic Acid Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Dodecanedioic Acid Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Dodecanedioic Acid Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Dodecanedioic Acid Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Dodecanedioic Acid Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Dodecanedioic Acid Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Dodecanedioic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Dodecanedioic Acid Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Dodecanedioic Acid Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Dodecanedioic Acid Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Dodecanedioic Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Dodecanedioic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Dodecanedioic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Dodecanedioic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Dodecanedioic Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Dodecanedioic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Dodecanedioic Acid Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Dodecanedioic Acid Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Dodecanedioic Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Dodecanedioic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Dodecanedioic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Dodecanedioic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Dodecanedioic Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Dodecanedioic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Dodecanedioic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Dodecanedioic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Dodecanedioic Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Dodecanedioic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Dodecanedioic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Dodecanedioic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Evonik

12.1.1 Evonik Corporation Information

12.1.2 Evonik Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Evonik Dodecanedioic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Evonik Dodecanedioic Acid Products Offered

12.1.5 Evonik Recent Development

12.2 Dupont

12.2.1 Dupont Corporation Information

12.2.2 Dupont Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Dupont Dodecanedioic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Dupont Dodecanedioic Acid Products Offered

12.2.5 Dupont Recent Development

12.3 Verdezyne

12.3.1 Verdezyne Corporation Information

12.3.2 Verdezyne Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Verdezyne Dodecanedioic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Verdezyne Dodecanedioic Acid Products Offered

12.3.5 Verdezyne Recent Development

12.4 BEYO Chemical

12.4.1 BEYO Chemical Corporation Information

12.4.2 BEYO Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 BEYO Chemical Dodecanedioic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 BEYO Chemical Dodecanedioic Acid Products Offered

12.4.5 BEYO Chemical Recent Development

12.5 Cathay Industrial Biotech

12.5.1 Cathay Industrial Biotech Corporation Information

12.5.2 Cathay Industrial Biotech Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cathay Industrial Biotech Dodecanedioic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Cathay Industrial Biotech Dodecanedioic Acid Products Offered

12.5.5 Cathay Industrial Biotech Recent Development

12.6 UBE INDUSTRIES

12.6.1 UBE INDUSTRIES Corporation Information

12.6.2 UBE INDUSTRIES Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 UBE INDUSTRIES Dodecanedioic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 UBE INDUSTRIES Dodecanedioic Acid Products Offered

12.6.5 UBE INDUSTRIES Recent Development

12.7 Nantong Senos Biotechnology

12.7.1 Nantong Senos Biotechnology Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nantong Senos Biotechnology Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Nantong Senos Biotechnology Dodecanedioic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nantong Senos Biotechnology Dodecanedioic Acid Products Offered

12.7.5 Nantong Senos Biotechnology Recent Development

12.8 Santa Cruz Biotechnology

12.8.1 Santa Cruz Biotechnology Corporation Information

12.8.2 Santa Cruz Biotechnology Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Santa Cruz Biotechnology Dodecanedioic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Santa Cruz Biotechnology Dodecanedioic Acid Products Offered

12.8.5 Santa Cruz Biotechnology Recent Development

12.9 Zibo Guantong Chemical

12.9.1 Zibo Guantong Chemical Corporation Information

12.9.2 Zibo Guantong Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Zibo Guantong Chemical Dodecanedioic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Zibo Guantong Chemical Dodecanedioic Acid Products Offered

12.9.5 Zibo Guantong Chemical Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Dodecanedioic Acid Industry Trends

13.2 Dodecanedioic Acid Market Drivers

13.3 Dodecanedioic Acid Market Challenges

13.4 Dodecanedioic Acid Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Dodecanedioic Acid Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

