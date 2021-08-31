Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Emerald Performance Materials, Zibo Qilong Chemical,

“

The report titled Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Emerald Performance Materials, Zibo Qilong Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product:

CTBN with 8-12% Acrylonitrile

CTBN with 12-18% Acrylonitrile

CTBN with 18-22% Acrylonitrile

CTBN with 22-27% Acrylonitrile

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Adhesives & Sealants

Coating

Electronic Appliances

Aerospace

Composites

Others



The Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 CTBN with 8-12% Acrylonitrile

1.2.3 CTBN with 12-18% Acrylonitrile

1.2.4 CTBN with 18-22% Acrylonitrile

1.2.5 CTBN with 22-27% Acrylonitrile

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Adhesives & Sealants

1.3.3 Coating

1.3.4 Electronic Appliances

1.3.5 Aerospace

1.3.6 Composites

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Emerald Performance Materials

12.1.1 Emerald Performance Materials Corporation Information

12.1.2 Emerald Performance Materials Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Emerald Performance Materials Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Emerald Performance Materials Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Products Offered

12.1.5 Emerald Performance Materials Recent Development

12.2 Zibo Qilong Chemical

12.2.1 Zibo Qilong Chemical Corporation Information

12.2.2 Zibo Qilong Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Zibo Qilong Chemical Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Zibo Qilong Chemical Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Products Offered

12.2.5 Zibo Qilong Chemical Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Industry Trends

13.2 Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market Drivers

13.3 Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market Challenges

13.4 Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Carboxyl-Terminated Butadiene Acrylonitrile Rubber Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

