Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market 2021: Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2027 | Horiba Jobin Yvon, Thermo, Renishaw

The report titled Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market

market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) report.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with.

Key Players Mentioned:

Horiba Jobin Yvon, Thermo, Renishaw, B&W Tek, Ocean Optics, WITec, Real Time Analyzers, JASCO, Sciaps

Market Segmentation by Product:

Desktop Type

Potable Type



Market Segmentation by Application:

Biology & Medicine

Chemical

Food

Others



The Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Desktop Type

1.2.3 Potable Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Biology & Medicine

1.3.3 Chemical

1.3.4 Food

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Horiba Jobin Yvon

12.1.1 Horiba Jobin Yvon Corporation Information

12.1.2 Horiba Jobin Yvon Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Horiba Jobin Yvon Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Horiba Jobin Yvon Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Products Offered

12.1.5 Horiba Jobin Yvon Recent Development

12.2 Thermo

12.2.1 Thermo Corporation Information

12.2.2 Thermo Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Thermo Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Thermo Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Products Offered

12.2.5 Thermo Recent Development

12.3 Renishaw

12.3.1 Renishaw Corporation Information

12.3.2 Renishaw Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Renishaw Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Renishaw Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Products Offered

12.3.5 Renishaw Recent Development

12.4 B&W Tek

12.4.1 B&W Tek Corporation Information

12.4.2 B&W Tek Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 B&W Tek Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 B&W Tek Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Products Offered

12.4.5 B&W Tek Recent Development

12.5 Ocean Optics

12.5.1 Ocean Optics Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ocean Optics Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Ocean Optics Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Ocean Optics Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Products Offered

12.5.5 Ocean Optics Recent Development

12.6 WITec

12.6.1 WITec Corporation Information

12.6.2 WITec Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 WITec Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 WITec Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Products Offered

12.6.5 WITec Recent Development

12.7 Real Time Analyzers

12.7.1 Real Time Analyzers Corporation Information

12.7.2 Real Time Analyzers Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Real Time Analyzers Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Real Time Analyzers Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Products Offered

12.7.5 Real Time Analyzers Recent Development

12.8 JASCO

12.8.1 JASCO Corporation Information

12.8.2 JASCO Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 JASCO Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 JASCO Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Products Offered

12.8.5 JASCO Recent Development

12.9 Sciaps

12.9.1 Sciaps Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sciaps Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Sciaps Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Sciaps Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Products Offered

12.9.5 Sciaps Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Industry Trends

13.2 Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market Drivers

13.3 Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market Challenges

13.4 Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

