Window Sensors Market Demand and Forecast by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Window Sensors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026; the global window sensors market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Window sensors refer to automated home security solutions that are utilized for detecting and reporting the opening and closing of windows. They are widely available in wired or wireless variants and include a reed switch and a magnet. The reed switch is a minute circuit that is placed inside the sensor and attached to the window frame while the magnet is attached to the pane. These two components are separated when the window opens, which disrupts the current flow and sends multiple signals to the control panel, which triggers the alarm. Window sensors are also available with tamper and temperature protection solutions to provide enhanced security and convenience to the users.

The growing incidences of thefts and security breaches in residential and commercial complexes across the globe are primarily driving the window sensors market. Furthermore, the rising consumer awareness towards the availability of effective solutions for ensuring optimal home security is also propelling the product demand. Apart from this, numerous technological advancements, including the integration of wireless functions and Internet of Things (IoT) with window sensors, are further augmenting the global market. Additionally, the increasing expenditure capacities of consumers and the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in home security systems are projected to drive the window sensors market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Eve Systems GmbH (Elgato)

Honeywell International Inc

Hotron Ltd

MS Sedco

Optex Group Co. Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Pepperl+Fuchs SE

SABRE – Security Equipment Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

SecurityMan Inc

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Indoor

Outdoor

Breakup by Product Type:

Wired

Wireless

Breakup by Application:

Commercial

Residential

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

