Medical Carts Market 2021 Size & Share | Market worth USD 1512.8 million with 11.2% CAGR by 2027

The global “Medical Carts Market” is projected to reach USD 1,512.8 million by 2026. The increasing investment in technological advances will aid the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Medical Carts Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Anesthesia Carts, Emergency Carts, Procedure Carts, Telemedicine Carts and Others), By Material Type (Metal, Plastic, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Physician Offices, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 661.6 million in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

Medical carts are products that are lightweight in nature and are widely used across the healthcare industry. The product serves several purposes in hospitals and medical facilities. The ability of the product has allowed applications such as storage, transportation and carrier, and supplies. The increasing use of technologically advanced devices has constituted an increase in the overall market size in recent years. The use of electronic medical carts and features such as touchscreen displays and LCD panels have opened up a huge potential for the companies operating in the market. The presence of several large scale companies will contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years.

Major Medical Carts Market Key players covered in the report include:

Harloff Manufacturing Co.

Ergotron, Inc.

Advantech Co., Ltd.,

ITD Gmbh

AFC Industries

Enovate Medical

The Bergmann Group

Jaco, Inc.,

Medline Industries, Inc.,

Performance Health

Others

Medical Carts Market Analysis 2021:

Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Provide Impetus to Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product launches has made a huge impact on the growth of the market. In September 2019 Altus Inc. announced the launch of a new clinician documentation system. The product was designed with additional features such as longer durability and faster operations. The company stated that the technology used in this product will significantly bring down the costs as well as reduce the errors associated with their use. Altus’ latest product will witness massive popularity in the coming years.

Industry Developments:

May 2019: Capsa Healthcare announced the launch of ‘SlimCart™,’ an ultra-lightweight and compact cart that is primarily used to mobilize EHR in any healthcare setting.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Snapshot: Technological Advancements in Medical Carts New Product Launch Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Medical Carts Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Anesthesia Cart Emergency Carts Procedure Carts Telemedicine Carts Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Type Metal Plastic Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Physician Offices Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World North America Medical Carts Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Anesthesia Cart Emergency Carts Procedure Carts Telemedicine Carts Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Type Metal Plastic Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Physician Offices Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region U.S. Canada Europe Medical Carts Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Anesthesia Cart Emergency Carts Procedure Carts Telemedicine Carts Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Type Metal Plastic Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Physician Offices Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Medical Carts Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Anesthesia Cart Emergency Carts Procedure Carts Telemedicine Carts Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Type Metal Plastic Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Physician Offices Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Toc Continue…

