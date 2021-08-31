Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market 2021 Size & Share | Market worth USD 4.37 billion with 10.4% CAGR by 2027

The global “Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market” is predicted to reach USD 4.37 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The growing cases of rare diseases can be critical factor in fuelling the demand for mucopolysaccharidosis treatment, which in turn, will aid the expansion of the market. Moreover, the increasing R&D investments by key players for new therapeutics will have a positive impact on the mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market growth. In addition, the growing awareness regarding the novel therapies to treat mucopolysaccharidosis will bolster healthy growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per the report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Treatment (Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT), and Others), By Disease Type (Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I, Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IV A, Mucopolysaccharidosis Type VI, and Others), By Route of Administration (Intravenous, Intracerebroventricular (ICV)), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 1.98 billion in 2018.

Deep analysis about mucopolysaccharidosis treatment, competition patterns, enterprise, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been studied and provided within the synopsis. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry has been analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel is presented as well.

Major Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market Key players covered in the report include:

Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited)

Denali Therapeutics

ArmaGen

REGENXBIO Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics

BioMarin

Our research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

It offers figurative estimations for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approaches. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report will help both existing and new aspirants for market to figure out and study the market’s needs, market size, and competition.

Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market Analysis 2021:

Market Driver:

Unmet Clinical Needs to Influence Market Growth

The growing necessity for advanced therapeutics will impel companies to launch novel therapies, which in turn, will boost the mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market growth in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the growing unmet clinical needs of patients along with better treatment outcomes will spur demand for mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing acquisitions and deals between key players will bolster healthy growth of the market. For instance, in April 2019, GC Pharma announced the signing of a licensing deal with Clinigen KK in Japan for their product offering of Hunterase ICV, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (Hunter syndrome). In addition, the increasing R&D by pharmaceutical companies for the mass production of conventional medications or therapies to treat diseases such as heart disease and diabetes along with rare disorders such as the types of mucopolysaccharidosis. This factor will aid the mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market revenue in the foreseeable future.

Competitive Landscape:

Increasing Prevalence of Rare Diseases to Stimulate Growth in North America

The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 1,019.4 million in 2018. The growth in the region is attributed to the higher diagnosis and treatment rates for a number of rare disorders. The favorable reimbursement policies for such therapies will also have a weighty impact on the market in North America. The rising awareness among patient population towards advanced treatment options will also spur demand for mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market. The presence of significant players and biopharmaceutical companies along with ongoing clinical trials will further augment growth in North America. Europe is predicted to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the high sales of Elaprase and ALDURAZYME in the region. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow significantly due to launch of novel therapeutics such as Hunterase in Japan. The growing patient population in various countries will enable growth of the market in the region.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Key Mucopolysaccharidosis Types – by key regions (2018) Pipeline Analysis Key Industry Developments Regulatory Scenario- by Key Regions Overview of Emerging Treatments for Mucopolysaccharidosis Reimbursement Scenario – by Key Regions

Global Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Treatment Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Type Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IV A Mucopolysaccharidosis Type VI Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Intravenous Intracerebroventricular (ICV) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World

North America Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Treatment Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) Others Market Analysis – By Disease Type Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IV A Mucopolysaccharidosis Type VI Others Market Analysis – By Route of Administration Intravenous Intracerebroventricular (ICV) Market Analysis – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Treatment Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) Others Market Analysis – By Disease Type Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IV A Mucopolysaccharidosis Type VI Others Market Analysis – By Route of Administration Intravenous Intracerebroventricular (ICV) Market Analysis – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others Market Analysis – By Country/ sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Treatment Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) Others Market Analysis – By Disease Type Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IV A Mucopolysaccharidosis Type VI Others Market Analysis – By Route of Administration Intravenous Intracerebroventricular (ICV) Market Analysis – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others Market Analysis – By Country/ sub-region Japan China India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Toc Continue…

