Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market 2021 Size & Share | Market worth USD 8.14 billion with 8.3% CAGR by 2027

The global “Polymerase Chain Reaction Market” is expected to reach USD 8.14 billion by 2026, on account of the advent of digitalization and the gradual shift from traditional PCR to digital PCR for diagnostics purposes. PCR is considered the most unique and most widely referred clinical testing technique utilized in modern biology. It includes a molecular technology for the in-vitro amplification of a specific region in a DNA strand.

More information on this market is presented in a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Standard PCR, Real-time PCR, and Digital PCR), By Product (Instruments and Reagents & Consumables), By Indication (Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Genetic Disorders, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries, Diagnostic Centers, and Academic & Research Organizations), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” As per this report, the market value was USD 4.31 billion in 2018 and will rise at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2019 to 2026.

Major Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Key players covered in the report include:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.,

Qiagen

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Sysmex Inostics

Abbott

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Eppendorf AG

Other players

Our research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

It offers figurative estimations for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approaches. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report will help both existing and new aspirants for market to figure out and study the market’s needs, market size, and competition.

Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Analysis 2021:

Regional Segmentation:

North America Dominating Market with Adequate Reimbursement Policies for PCR Devices

As per segmentation by region, North America earned a revenue of USD 1.72 billion in 2018 and contributed the largest polymerase chain reaction market share. Factors attributed to this dominance include the increasing prevalence and diagnosis cases of infectious diseases, the presence of adequate reimbursement policies for PCR devices, and the high number of the patient population adopting new diagnostic procedures. This is being followed by Europe, owing to the increasing incidences of different cancer types and metabolic diseases that require advanced therapies and diagnosis.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific market is likely to witness robust growth during the forecast period on account of the rise in awareness amongst the patient population about the presence of advanced PCR devices, coupled with the presence of a substantial underpenetrated market. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America markets are considered to be in the nascent stage and are likely to witness stable growth in the coming years. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of genetic and infectious diseases.

Market Drivers

Government Initiatives for Increasing Awareness will Augment Growth

The increasing prevalence of infectious and genetic diseases is a significant factor in promoting the polymerase chain reaction market growth. Besides this, the rise in demand for innovative devices and the advent of miniature PCR devices are aiding in the expansion of the market. Moreover, the highly precise and direct quantification of digital PCRs is further anticipated to attract high PCR market revenue during the forecast period. However, the high cost associated with commercial PCR assays may pose a significant hindrance to the growth of the market. This, coupled with the lack of awareness about PCR and their diagnostic benefits in underdeveloped nations, may also restrict its growth. Nevertheless, a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights says, “Increasing initiatives taken by both government and non-governmental support organizations to spread awareness and expand product offerings by increasing awareness about the same is prognosticated to create lucrative growth opportunities in the near future.”

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Chronic Disorders (Infectious diseases, Cancer) Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships & New Product Launch Technological Advancements in PCR Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries/Region

Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Standard PCR Real-time PCR Digital PCR Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Instruments Reagents & Consumables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication Infectious Diseases Oncology Genetic Disorders Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries Diagnostic Centers Academic & Research Organization Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Toc Continue…

