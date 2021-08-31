Order Picking Robots Market Outlook, Growth Opportunity, Trends Analysis, Region and Forecast up to 2027| FANUC (Japan), KUKA (China), ABB (Switzerland)

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Order Picking Robots market is analyzed in quite some detail in the report with strong focus on the competitive landscape, segmentation, market dynamics, and regional market expansion. The report includes thorough assessment of the business of key players operating in the global Order Picking Robots market. With deeper qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Order Picking Robots market, the report sheds light on several macroeconomic, microeconomic, and others factors influencing global market growth. Furthermore, it throws light on important regions and countries contributing to the global market growth. The authors of the research study have also provided PESTLE analysis and absolute dollar opportunity analysis of the global Order Picking Robots market.

The authors of the report have profiled top as well as prominent players of the global Order Picking Robots market while concentrating on their overall business, key markets, production, manufacturing style, business tactics, sales growth strategies, and other aspects. The report also shows how the competitive landscape has changed in the past or will change in the coming years. It explains the current nature of the competition in the global Order Picking Robots market and provides expert analysis on future growth strategies that players could adopt to strengthen their market position. Furthermore, it provides thorough competitive leadership mapping and competitive scenario analysis.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Order Picking Robots Market Research Report: FANUC (Japan), KUKA (China), ABB (Switzerland), Yaskawa Motoman (Japan), Nachi (Japan), Staubli (Switzerland), Universal Robots (Denmark), Guangdong Topstar Technology (China)

Global Order Picking Robots Market Segmentation by Product: 4-axis, 5-axis, 6-axis, 7-axis, Other

Global Order Picking Robots Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive, Electronic Electrical, Metal, Medicine, Rubber and Plastics, Food, Other

This section of the Order Picking Robots report includes segmentation such as application, product type, and end user. These segmentations aid in determining parts of Order Picking Robots market that will progress more than others. The segmentation analysis provides information about the key elements that are thriving the specific segments better than others. It helps readers to understand strategies to make sound investments. The global Order Picking Robots market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and its end users.

The regional segmentation study is one of the best offerings of the report that explains why some regions are taking the lead in the global Order Picking Robots market while others are making a low contribution to the global market growth. Each regional market is comprehensively researched about in the report with accurate predictions about its future growth potential, market share, market size, and market growth rate.

Key questions answered in the report:

(1) How will the global Order Picking Robots market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Order Picking Robots market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Order Picking Robots market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Order Picking Robots market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Order Picking Robots market growth and competition?

Table od Content

1 Order Picking Robots Market Overview

> 1.1 Order Picking Robots Product Overview

> 1.2 Order Picking Robots Market Segment by Type

> 1.2.1 4-axis

> 1.2.2 5-axis

> 1.2.3 6-axis

> 1.2.4 7-axis

> 1.2.5 Other

> 1.3 Global Order Picking Robots Market Size by Type

> 1.3.1 Global Order Picking Robots Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

> 1.3.2 Global Order Picking Robots Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

> 1.3.2.1 Global Order Picking Robots Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

> 1.3.2.2 Global Order Picking Robots Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

> 1.3.2.3 Global Order Picking Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

> 1.3.3 Global Order Picking Robots Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

> 1.3.3.1 Global Order Picking Robots Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

> 1.3.3.2 Global Order Picking Robots Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

> 1.3.3.3 Global Order Picking Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

> 1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

> 1.4.1 North America Order Picking Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

> 1.4.2 Europe Order Picking Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

> 1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Order Picking Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

> 1.4.4 Latin America Order Picking Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

> 1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Order Picking Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

>

>2 Global Order Picking Robots Market Competition by Company

> 2.1 Global Top Players by Order Picking Robots Sales (2016-2021)

> 2.2 Global Top Players by Order Picking Robots Revenue (2016-2021)

> 2.3 Global Top Players Order Picking Robots Price (2016-2021)

> 2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Order Picking Robots Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

> 2.5 Order Picking Robots Market Competitive Situation and Trends

> 2.5.1 Order Picking Robots Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

> 2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Order Picking Robots Sales and Revenue in 2020

> 2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Order Picking Robots as of 2020)

> 2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Order Picking Robots Market

> 2.8 Key Manufacturers Order Picking Robots Product Offered

> 2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

>

>3 Order Picking Robots Status and Outlook by Region

> 3.1 Global Order Picking Robots Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

> 3.2 Global Order Picking Robots Historic Market Size by Region

> 3.2.1 Global Order Picking Robots Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

> 3.2.2 Global Order Picking Robots Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

> 3.2.3 Global Order Picking Robots Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

> 3.3 Global Order Picking Robots Forecasted Market Size by Region

> 3.3.1 Global Order Picking Robots Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

> 3.3.2 Global Order Picking Robots Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

> 3.3.3 Global Order Picking Robots Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

>

>4 Global Order Picking Robots by Application

> 4.1 Order Picking Robots Market Segment by Application

> 4.1.1 Automotive

> 4.1.2 Electronic Electrical

> 4.1.3 Metal

> 4.1.4 Medicine, Rubber and Plastics

> 4.1.5 Food

> 4.1.6 Other

> 4.2 Global Order Picking Robots Market Size by Application

> 4.2.1 Global Order Picking Robots Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

> 4.2.2 Global Order Picking Robots Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

> 4.2.2.1 Global Order Picking Robots Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

> 4.2.2.2 Global Order Picking Robots Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

> 4.2.2.3 Global Order Picking Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

> 4.2.3 Global Order Picking Robots Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

> 4.2.3.1 Global Order Picking Robots Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

> 4.2.3.2 Global Order Picking Robots Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

> 4.2.3.3 Global Order Picking Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

> 4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

> 4.3.1 North America Order Picking Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

> 4.3.2 Europe Order Picking Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

> 4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Order Picking Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

> 4.3.4 Latin America Order Picking Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

> 4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Order Picking Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

>

>5 North America Order Picking Robots by Country

> 5.1 North America Order Picking Robots Historic Market Size by Country

> 5.1.1 North America Order Picking Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

> 5.1.2 North America Order Picking Robots Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

> 5.2 North America Order Picking Robots Forecasted Market Size by Country

> 5.2.1 North America Order Picking Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

> 5.2.2 North America Order Picking Robots Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

>

>6 Europe Order Picking Robots by Country

> 6.1 Europe Order Picking Robots Historic Market Size by Country

> 6.1.1 Europe Order Picking Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

> 6.1.2 Europe Order Picking Robots Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

> 6.2 Europe Order Picking Robots Forecasted Market Size by Country

> 6.2.1 Europe Order Picking Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

> 6.2.2 Europe Order Picking Robots Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

>

>7 Asia-Pacific Order Picking Robots by Region

> 7.1 Asia-Pacific Order Picking Robots Historic Market Size by Region

> 7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Order Picking Robots Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

> 7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Order Picking Robots Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

> 7.2 Asia-Pacific Order Picking Robots Forecasted Market Size by Region

> 7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Order Picking Robots Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

> 7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Order Picking Robots Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

>

>8 Latin America Order Picking Robots by Country

> 8.1 Latin America Order Picking Robots Historic Market Size by Country

> 8.1.1 Latin America Order Picking Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

> 8.1.2 Latin America Order Picking Robots Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

> 8.2 Latin America Order Picking Robots Forecasted Market Size by Country

> 8.2.1 Latin America Order Picking Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

> 8.2.2 Latin America Order Picking Robots Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

>

>9 Middle East and Africa Order Picking Robots by Country

> 9.1 Middle East and Africa Order Picking Robots Historic Market Size by Country

> 9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Order Picking Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

> 9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Order Picking Robots Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

> 9.2 Middle East and Africa Order Picking Robots Forecasted Market Size by Country

> 9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Order Picking Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

> 9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Order Picking Robots Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

>

>10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Order Picking Robots Business

> 10.1 FANUC (Japan)

> 10.1.1 FANUC (Japan) Corporation Information

> 10.1.2 FANUC (Japan) Introduction and Business Overview

> 10.1.3 FANUC (Japan) Order Picking Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

> 10.1.4 FANUC (Japan) Order Picking Robots Products Offered

> 10.1.5 FANUC (Japan) Recent Development

> 10.2 KUKA (China)

> 10.2.1 KUKA (China) Corporation Information

> 10.2.2 KUKA (China) Introduction and Business Overview

> 10.2.3 KUKA (China) Order Picking Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

> 10.2.4 FANUC (Japan) Order Picking Robots Products Offered

> 10.2.5 KUKA (China) Recent Development

> 10.3 ABB (Switzerland)

> 10.3.1 ABB (Switzerland) Corporation Information

> 10.3.2 ABB (Switzerland) Introduction and Business Overview

> 10.3.3 ABB (Switzerland) Order Picking Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

> 10.3.4 ABB (Switzerland) Order Picking Robots Products Offered

> 10.3.5 ABB (Switzerland) Recent Development

> 10.4 Yaskawa Motoman (Japan)

> 10.4.1 Yaskawa Motoman (Japan) Corporation Information

> 10.4.2 Yaskawa Motoman (Japan) Introduction and Business Overview

> 10.4.3 Yaskawa Motoman (Japan) Order Picking Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

> 10.4.4 Yaskawa Motoman (Japan) Order Picking Robots Products Offered

> 10.4.5 Yaskawa Motoman (Japan) Recent Development

> 10.5 Nachi (Japan)

> 10.5.1 Nachi (Japan) Corporation Information

> 10.5.2 Nachi (Japan) Introduction and Business Overview

> 10.5.3 Nachi (Japan) Order Picking Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

> 10.5.4 Nachi (Japan) Order Picking Robots Products Offered

> 10.5.5 Nachi (Japan) Recent Development

> 10.6 Staubli (Switzerland)

> 10.6.1 Staubli (Switzerland) Corporation Information

> 10.6.2 Staubli (Switzerland) Introduction and Business Overview

> 10.6.3 Staubli (Switzerland) Order Picking Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

> 10.6.4 Staubli (Switzerland) Order Picking Robots Products Offered

> 10.6.5 Staubli (Switzerland) Recent Development

> 10.7 Universal Robots (Denmark)

> 10.7.1 Universal Robots (Denmark) Corporation Information

> 10.7.2 Universal Robots (Denmark) Introduction and Business Overview

> 10.7.3 Universal Robots (Denmark) Order Picking Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

> 10.7.4 Universal Robots (Denmark) Order Picking Robots Products Offered

> 10.7.5 Universal Robots (Denmark) Recent Development

> 10.8 Guangdong Topstar Technology (China)

> 10.8.1 Guangdong Topstar Technology (China) Corporation Information

> 10.8.2 Guangdong Topstar Technology (China) Introduction and Business Overview

> 10.8.3 Guangdong Topstar Technology (China) Order Picking Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

> 10.8.4 Guangdong Topstar Technology (China) Order Picking Robots Products Offered

> 10.8.5 Guangdong Topstar Technology (China) Recent Development

>

>11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

> 11.1 Order Picking Robots Key Raw Materials

> 11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

> 11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

> 11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

> 11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

> 11.2.1 Raw Materials

> 11.2.2 Labor Cost

> 11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

> 11.3 Order Picking Robots Industrial Chain Analysis

> 11.4 Order Picking Robots Market Dynamics

> 11.4.1 Industry Trends

> 11.4.2 Market Drivers

> 11.4.3 Market Challenges

> 11.4.4 Market Restraints

>

>12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

> 12.1 Sales Channel

> 12.2 Order Picking Robots Distributors

> 12.3 Order Picking Robots Downstream Customers

>

>13 Research Findings and Conclusion

>

>14 Appendix

> 14.1 Research Methodology

> 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

> 14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

> 14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

> 14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

> 14.1.2 Data Source

> 14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

> 14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

> 14.2 Author Details

> 14.3 Disclaimer

>

