Cerium Carbonate Market Size, 2021 Industry Share and Global Demand | 2028 Forecast by Fortune Business Insights™

The global cerium carbonate market size is expected to grow in the forthcoming years. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Cerium Carbonate Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Medical, Glass, Automotive, Carbonates, Chemical Manufacturing, Optical & Laser Materials, Research & Laboratory, Others) And Regional Forecast 2021-2028“.The cerium carbonate appears as a white color powder. It is soluble in mineral acids but insoluble in water. It is also called diceriumtricarbonate, cerium tricarbonate, carbonic acid, and cerium salt. By calcination process, the cerium carbonate gets converted to other Cerium compounds including oxide. Also, it gives off carbon dioxide when treated with dilute acids. Additionally, as raw material, the cerium carbonated is used to produce cerium compounds, glasses, and auto catalysts. The cerium carbonate also finds its use in a wide range of applications such as aerospace, medical, glass, automotive, carbonates, chemical manufacturing, optical & laser materials, pigments & coatings, and research & laboratory.

COVID-19 Impact:

The global pandemic, COVID-19, has led to severe repercussion owing to its widespread effects across several economies. Several industries are facing unprecedented losses owing to the lockdown announced by several governments across the globe that has resulted in the complete shutdown of the businesses. The crippling economy, however, is being revived through collective efforts from the government as well as the industries and is expected to bounce back in the coming years.

Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the prominent companies operating in the cerium carbonate market. They are as follows:

American Elements

ESPI Metals

Haihang Industry

METALL RARE EARTH LIMITED

Blue Line Corporation

MMTA, Absco Limited

SkySpring Nanomaterials, Inc.

Ultra Nano Tec

Harvechem

Scope of the Cerium Carbonate Market Report:

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of the Market.

The company profiling of leading market players is included this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report.

This report focuses on Cerium Carbonate Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

Market Segmentation:

By Application

Aerospace

Medical

Glass

Automotive

Carbonates

Chemical Manufacturing

Optical & Laser Materials

Pigments & Coatings

Research & Laboratory

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, Taiwan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness sustainable growth in the cerium carbonate market. The growth is attributed to the rising adoption of the product in the aerospace and automotive industry. The increasing product demand in the medical, glass, carbonate applications will fuel the market growth in Europe, in which UK and Germany are the leading countries. The higher adoption of cerium carbonate in the pigments & coatings will propel the market growth in North America. The Middle East & Africa is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the adoption of the product in the research & laboratory application.

