Ethernet Switches and Routers Market: Global Analysis, Growth Trends And Forecast Up To 2027 |Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc.

The report titled Ethernet Switches and Routers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research's archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ethernet Switches and Routers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ethernet Switches and Routers market.

Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Market is estimated to reach XX million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Ethernet Switches and Routers market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2021. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2027.

Top Players of Ethernet Switches and Routers Market are Studied: ., Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Ethernet Switches and Routers market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: ,

Ethernet Switches

Routers Market Segment by

Segmentation by Application:

Data Centers

Carrier Ethernet

Others

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Ethernet Switches and Routers Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Ethernet Switches

1.3.3 Routers

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Data Centers

1.4.3 Carrier Ethernet

1.4.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Ethernet Switches and Routers Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Ethernet Switches and Routers Industry

1.6.1.1 Ethernet Switches and Routers Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Ethernet Switches and Routers Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Ethernet Switches and Routers Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Ethernet Switches and Routers Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Ethernet Switches and Routers Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ethernet Switches and Routers Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Ethernet Switches and Routers Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Ethernet Switches and Routers Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Ethernet Switches and Routers Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Ethernet Switches and Routers as of 2019)

3.4 Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Ethernet Switches and Routers Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ethernet Switches and Routers Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Ethernet Switches and Routers Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Ethernet Switches and Routers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Ethernet Switches and Routers Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Ethernet Switches and Routers Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Ethernet Switches and Routers Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Ethernet Switches and Routers Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Ethernet Switches and Routers Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Ethernet Switches and Routers Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 Taiwan

6.8.1 Taiwan Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 Taiwan Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in Taiwan

6.8.4 Taiwan Ethernet Switches and Routers Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Arista Networks Inc.

8.1.1 Arista Networks Inc. Corporation Information

8.1.2 Arista Networks Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Arista Networks Inc. Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Ethernet Switches and Routers Products and Services

8.1.5 Arista Networks Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Arista Networks Inc. Recent Developments

8.2 Broadcom Inc.

8.2.1 Broadcom Inc. Corporation Information

8.2.2 Broadcom Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Broadcom Inc. Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Ethernet Switches and Routers Products and Services

8.2.5 Broadcom Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Broadcom Inc. Recent Developments

8.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

8.3.1 Cisco Systems Inc. Corporation Information

8.3.2 Cisco Systems Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Cisco Systems Inc. Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Ethernet Switches and Routers Products and Services

8.3.5 Cisco Systems Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Cisco Systems Inc. Recent Developments

8.4 Dell Technologies Inc.

8.4.1 Dell Technologies Inc. Corporation Information

8.4.2 Dell Technologies Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Dell Technologies Inc. Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Ethernet Switches and Routers Products and Services

8.4.5 Dell Technologies Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Dell Technologies Inc. Recent Developments

8.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

8.5.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. Corporation Information

8.5.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Ethernet Switches and Routers Products and Services

8.5.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. Recent Developments

8.6 Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

8.6.1 Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

8.6.2 Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Ethernet Switches and Routers Products and Services

8.6.5 Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. Recent Developments

8.7 Intel Corp.

8.7.1 Intel Corp. Corporation Information

8.7.2 Intel Corp. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Intel Corp. Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Ethernet Switches and Routers Products and Services

8.7.5 Intel Corp. SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Intel Corp. Recent Developments

8.8 Juniper Networks Inc.

8.8.1 Juniper Networks Inc. Corporation Information

8.8.2 Juniper Networks Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Juniper Networks Inc. Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Ethernet Switches and Routers Products and Services

8.8.5 Juniper Networks Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Juniper Networks Inc. Recent Developments

8.9 New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd.

8.9.1 New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

8.9.2 New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd. Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Ethernet Switches and Routers Products and Services

8.9.5 New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd. SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd. Recent Developments

8.10 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

8.10.1 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Corporation Information

8.10.2 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Ethernet Switches and Routers Products and Services

8.10.5 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Recent Developments 9 Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Ethernet Switches and Routers Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Ethernet Switches and Routers Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 Taiwan 10 Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Ethernet Switches and Routers Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Ethernet Switches and Routers Sales Channels

11.2.2 Ethernet Switches and Routers Distributors

11.3 Ethernet Switches and Routers Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

