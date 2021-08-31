Global Poultry Diagnostics Market to Surge with Increasing Prevalence of Poultry Diseases, Says Fortune Business Insights

Repeated outbreaks of poultry disease epidemics will be the key driver of the global poultry diagnostics market, shares Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Poultry Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Test Type (Enzymew-linked Immunosorbent Assay, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Direct Agglutination Test, Immuno-Fluorescent Antibody Test, Others), By Disease Indication (Avian Salmonellosis, Avian Influenza, Newcastle Disease, Avian Pasteurellosis, Avian Encephalomyelitis, Avian Reovirus), By End User (Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Veterinary Diagnostic Centers), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. Critical market analysis and an in-depth evaluation of factors that are likely to influence the market is also contained in the report.

Poultry diagnostics refers to a variety of medical procedures that need to be performed on poultry animals such as chickens to detect diseases in them. Early detection and accurate diagnosis of diseases in poultry can help in prevention of spread of such diseases not only to other animals, but also to humans. Viruses, bacteria, parasites, and protozoa are the usual causative factors that lead to eruption of diseases in animals. Some of the common poultry diseases include Avian Influenza, Infectious Bursal Disease, Fowl Pox, Marek’s Disease, among others.

Steady Rise in Incidence of Poultry Diseases to Fuel the Market

According to the World Organization for Animal Health statistics, between January 2014 and November 2016, Avian Influenza has been reported in 77 countries. Moreover, 13 strains of the disease have been detected from these countries. This is beneficial for the global poultry diagnostics market as new strains will require more research and development of new diagnostic techniques. Additionally, rising awareness of poultry diseases among those involved in the poultry business will also push up the demand in the global poultry diagnostics market during the forecast period.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Increasing Demand for Poultry Meat to Aid Market Expansion

The global poultry diagnostics market stands to experience steady expansion owing to the rising demand graph for poultry-based products. For instance, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) predicts that per capita demand for poultry meat will increase by 116 percent in Eastern Europe and Central Asia by 2030. Since poultry meat and eggs are the world’s primary source of animal protein, expansion of the global poultry diagnostics market size is expected to progress at a considerable rate till 2026.

The only constraining factors are insufficient number of trained professionals and veterinary experts in developing countries and lack of availability of portable poultry diagnostic kits. These factors are expected to negatively hamper the global poultry diagnostics market growth in the coming decade.

Technological Advancements to Spruce Up the Market

Market competition in poultry diagnostics is anticipated to hinge on increasing innovations in diagnostics technology. Key players in the global poultry diagnostics market are increasing their investments in research to develop new products to get a competitive edge. For example, UK-based company, OptiGene, developed Isothermal Mastermixes kits in 2016 for real-time detection of Campylobacter infections in poultry. Moreover, standardization of production and distribution processes by global organizations is also expected to benefit the global poultry diagnostics market. For instance, the World Organization for Animal Health has formulated certain guidelines to regulate cross-border trade in animal products and prevent spread of zoonotic diseases.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, BioChek, Zoetis, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BioNote Inc., IDvet, QIAGEN are some of the important market players covered by Fortune Business Insights.

Asia-Pacific to Grow Impressively; North America to Dominate

The FAO projects that demand for poultry meat to increase by 271% in South Asia by 2030. Coupled with this is the growing livestock population in countries such as India and increasing attention to animal health are factors that will boost the global poultry diagnostics market. North America is slated to occupy a dominant market position on account of high consumption levels of meat products and advancements in animal health technologies. Europe is to have a considerable share in the global poultry diagnostics market owing to increased focus on food safety and rising prevalence of poultry diseases.

