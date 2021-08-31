Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Analysis by Growth Prospects and Trends Forecast to 2027 | 3M, Klingspor, Hermes Abrasives

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market

Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market is estimated to reach XX million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2021. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2027.

Top Players of Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market are Studied: Saint-Gobain, 3M, Klingspor, Hermes Abrasives, Mirka, SIA Abrasives (Bosch), Nihon Kenshi, Ekamant, Awuko, Gator, Sankyo-Rikagaku, Carborundum Universal, Keystone Abrasives, Kovax, Dongguan Jinyang, Sunmight, Guangdong Shunhui Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: ,

Adhesive Backed Sandpaper

Velvet Backed Sandpaper

Others Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs

Segmentation by Application:

Wood

Metal

Varnishing

Others

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Adhesive Backed Sandpaper

1.4.3 Velvet Backed Sandpaper

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Wood

1.5.3 Metal

1.5.4 Varnishing

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Industry

1.6.1.1 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Production by Regions

4.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Saint-Gobain

8.1.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

8.1.2 Saint-Gobain Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Saint-Gobain Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Saint-Gobain Product Description

8.1.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

8.2 3M

8.2.1 3M Corporation Information

8.2.2 3M Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 3M Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 3M Product Description

8.2.5 3M Recent Development

8.3 Klingspor

8.3.1 Klingspor Corporation Information

8.3.2 Klingspor Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Klingspor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Klingspor Product Description

8.3.5 Klingspor Recent Development

8.4 Hermes Abrasives

8.4.1 Hermes Abrasives Corporation Information

8.4.2 Hermes Abrasives Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Hermes Abrasives Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Hermes Abrasives Product Description

8.4.5 Hermes Abrasives Recent Development

8.5 Mirka

8.5.1 Mirka Corporation Information

8.5.2 Mirka Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Mirka Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Mirka Product Description

8.5.5 Mirka Recent Development

8.6 SIA Abrasives (Bosch)

8.6.1 SIA Abrasives (Bosch) Corporation Information

8.6.2 SIA Abrasives (Bosch) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 SIA Abrasives (Bosch) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 SIA Abrasives (Bosch) Product Description

8.6.5 SIA Abrasives (Bosch) Recent Development

8.7 Nihon Kenshi

8.7.1 Nihon Kenshi Corporation Information

8.7.2 Nihon Kenshi Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Nihon Kenshi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Nihon Kenshi Product Description

8.7.5 Nihon Kenshi Recent Development

8.8 Ekamant

8.8.1 Ekamant Corporation Information

8.8.2 Ekamant Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Ekamant Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Ekamant Product Description

8.8.5 Ekamant Recent Development

8.9 Awuko

8.9.1 Awuko Corporation Information

8.9.2 Awuko Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Awuko Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Awuko Product Description

8.9.5 Awuko Recent Development

8.10 Gator

8.10.1 Gator Corporation Information

8.10.2 Gator Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Gator Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Gator Product Description

8.10.5 Gator Recent Development

8.11 Sankyo-Rikagaku

8.11.1 Sankyo-Rikagaku Corporation Information

8.11.2 Sankyo-Rikagaku Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Sankyo-Rikagaku Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Sankyo-Rikagaku Product Description

8.11.5 Sankyo-Rikagaku Recent Development

8.12 Carborundum Universal

8.12.1 Carborundum Universal Corporation Information

8.12.2 Carborundum Universal Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Carborundum Universal Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Carborundum Universal Product Description

8.12.5 Carborundum Universal Recent Development

8.13 Keystone Abrasives

8.13.1 Keystone Abrasives Corporation Information

8.13.2 Keystone Abrasives Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Keystone Abrasives Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Keystone Abrasives Product Description

8.13.5 Keystone Abrasives Recent Development

8.14 Kovax

8.14.1 Kovax Corporation Information

8.14.2 Kovax Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Kovax Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Kovax Product Description

8.14.5 Kovax Recent Development

8.15 Dongguan Jinyang

8.15.1 Dongguan Jinyang Corporation Information

8.15.2 Dongguan Jinyang Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Dongguan Jinyang Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Dongguan Jinyang Product Description

8.15.5 Dongguan Jinyang Recent Development

8.16 Sunmight

8.16.1 Sunmight Corporation Information

8.16.2 Sunmight Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Sunmight Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Sunmight Product Description

8.16.5 Sunmight Recent Development

8.17 Guangdong Shunhui

8.17.1 Guangdong Shunhui Corporation Information

8.17.2 Guangdong Shunhui Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Guangdong Shunhui Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Guangdong Shunhui Product Description

8.17.5 Guangdong Shunhui Recent Development 9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales Channels

11.2.2 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Distributors

11.3 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

