Enzymes Market : 2021 Global Share, Top Key Companies and Forecast Report 2027

The global enzymes market size is projected to reach USD 13,815.2 million by 2027 owing to the increasing applications of the latest technologies for enzyme development, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Enzymes Market, 2020-2027”. The report further states that the global market value was USD 9,008.7 million in 2019 and the market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market:

BASF SE

DuPont

DSM

Novozyme

Roche Holding

Codeix

Sanofi

Advanced Enzymes

Other Prominent Players

Increasing Applications of Latest Technologies to Drive Growth

The advent of the latest technologies is estimated to help manufacturers find unique and effective applications of these biocatalysts in numerous end-user industries. Their extensive utilization is projected to drive the global enzymes market growth during the forecast period. Leading Enterprises operating in the market are aiming at expanding their businesses in order to meet the exceeding demand from end users. In October 2017, BASF SE, a prominent multinational chemical company based in Germany, opened a new production unit in Nanjing Chemical Industrial Park, Nanjing, China. The new plant is aimed to develop biocatalyzed acrylamide for the company.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/enzymes-market-100595

Booming Healthcare Sector in the U.S. to Propel Demand in North America

North America is anticipated to lead the global enzymes market share during the forecast period. In 2019, the market value stood at USD 3,584.0 million in this region. Key factors propelling the demand in the region are the booming healthcare sector coupled with industry-leading medical research facilities in the U.S. In addition, the evident presence of prominent organizations developing innovative procedures is estimated to further strengthen the market growth.

The market in Europe is predicted to showcase significant growth. Growing investments for research and development of enzyme-related diagnostics from several countries including Germany are expected to drive the market in the region.

Related reports:

U.S. Genetic Testing Market Growth, Trends, Development, Outlook, Growth and Forecast 2027

U.S. Genetic Testing Market Growth, Trends, Development, Outlook, Growth and Forecast 2027

U.S. Genetic Testing Market Growth, Trends, Development, Outlook, Growth and Forecast 2027

U.S. Genetic Testing Market Growth, Trends, Development, Outlook, Growth and Forecast 2027

U.S. Genetic Testing Market Growth, Trends, Development, Outlook, Growth and Forecast 2027

U.S. Genetic Testing Market Growth, Trends, Development, Outlook, Growth and Forecast 2027

U.S. Genetic Testing Market Growth, Trends, Development, Outlook, Growth and Forecast 2027

U.S. Genetic Testing Market Growth, Trends, Development, Outlook, Growth and Forecast 2027

U.S. Genetic Testing Market Growth, Trends, Development, Outlook, Growth and Forecast 2027

U.S. Genetic Testing Market Growth, Trends, Development, Outlook, Growth and Forecast 2027

U.S. Genetic Testing Market Growth, Trends, Development, Outlook, Growth and Forecast 2027

About Us

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/