U.S. Home Healthcare Services Market | 2021 Size, Global Industry Trends, Top Key Companies, Growth and Forecast Research Report 2028

The US Home Healthcare Services Market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 146.61 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled “US Home Healthcare Services Market, 2021-2028,” Fortune Business Insights mentions that the market stood at USD 85.10 billion in 2020. Demand for affordable and accessible healthcare facilities is expected to drive market growth. Moreover, the U.S. government spends a considerable amount of its budget on healthcare facilities. For instance, the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services report suggests that the national health expenditure grew by 4.6% and accounted for 17.7% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Besides, hospital expenditures grew by 6.2% in 2019, faster than the 4.2% growth recorded in 2018. Thus, increased spending by the government on the healthcare system will fuel market growth.

List of Key Market Players Profiled:

Amedisys, Inc.

LHC Group Inc.

Encompass Home Health & Hospice

Brookdale Senior Living Solutions

Trinity Health at Home

Kindred Healthcare, LLC

AccentCare.

Bayada Home Healthcare

Other Prominent Players

Strong Infrastructural Capabilities of Home Care Services to Aid Growth in the Region

The US Home Healthcare Services Market stood at USD 85.10 in 2020 and is expected to showcase considerable growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable due to government support and increased infrastructure capability of home care services. For instance, in April 2021, the U.S. government announced an expenditure of USD 400 billion towards home care facilities for aging and disabled people. These home care facilities will be affordable and easily accessible to the needy.

TOC of Report US Home Healthcare Services Market:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights General Reimbursement & Regulatory Overview Recent Industry Developments Mergers, Acquisitions & Partnerships Ageing Population Statistics Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Number of Home Health Agencies Impact of COVID 19 on the Market

US Home Healthcare Services Market (in value) Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017 2028

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, By Type Physician Care Nursing Care Physical, occupational, speech therapy Medical Social Services Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, By Payor Public Health Insurance Private Health Insurance/Out of pocket

Competitive Analysis Key Industry Developments U.S. Market Share Analysis (2020) Company Profiles (Overview, Products, SWOT, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (based on availability)) Kindred Healthcare Amedisys Inc. LHC Group Inc. Encompass Home Health & Hospice AccentCare Brookdale Senior Living Solutions Bayada Home Healthcare Trinity Health at Home Elara Caring Other Prominent Players



Toc Continued…

