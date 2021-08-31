Dermatomycoses Market Disease Understanding and Treatment Market by DelveInsight

The Dermatomycoses market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Dermatomycoses market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Dermatomycoses market Size from 2018 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Dermatomycoses treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Dermatomycoses Overview

Dermatomycoses is the medical term for fungal infections of the skin and skin appendages (derma: skin; mykes: fungus) ―which encompass nails and hair―caused most commonly by dermatophytes. Fungal infection can happen at any time, and it can be caused due to injured or pathologically changed skin areas.

List of regions covered in the report

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

List of companies involved in the report

Bausch Health Companies/Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Blueberry Therapeutics

And many others

Dermatomycoses Diagnosis

Classic laboratory diagnosis of dermatomycoses usually consists of microscopic detection of fungus and culture of the pathogen from clinical material. However, results from culture can only be evaluated after several weeks. Moreover, culture can be hindered or disrupted by antimycotic therapy started before the sampling. Especially in mixed infections, false diagnoses are often made based on culture methods since slowly growing species are overgrown or overlooked.

Dermatomycoses Market Report

Dermatophytes are divided into anthropophilic, zoophilic, and geophilic species, according to their transmission route and main occurrence. Anthropophilic dermatophytes prefer humans as the primary host; therefore, transmission from person to person occurs particularly frequently. Around 70% of dermatomycoses in humans are caused by anthropophilic species. Zoophilic dermatophytes are transmitted by close contact, particularly with pets. They often cause strong inflammatory reactions in humans. Geophilic dermatophytes cause disease less frequently in humans. Contact with Nannizzia gypseum can lead to infections on the hands and arms in gardeners or farmworkers. Molds and yeasts often cause opportunistic infections. They benefit from damage to the skin or nail caused by an existing dermatophyte infection.

Dermatomycoses Market Insights

A wide variety of topical and systemic antimycotic agents are available for the treatment of dermatomycoses. Topical antimycotics are frequently characterized by a broad therapeutic spectrum that includes dermatophytes, yeasts, molds, and even some Gram-positive bacteria. In addition, there are also topical antimycotic agents with a narrow therapeutic spectrum, for example, polyenes such as nystatin, which can only be used in infections caused by yeasts and some molds. The treatment of onychomycosis still poses a challenge to dermatologists.

Dermatomycoses Treatment Market

Tinea capitis usually affects children, and this dermatophytosis of the scalp usually requires systemic antimycotic treatment. Species-specific treatment is advocated for the management of tinea capitis under guidelines issued by the European Society for Pediatric Dermatology. Terbinafine shows the highest efficacy in tinea capitis caused by Trichophyton species. By contrast, for scalp infections caused by Microsporum species, griseofulvin is the drug of choice. Fluconazole and itraconazole represent respective alternatives. Treatment of cutaneous (mostly intertriginous) and mucosal candidiasis does not pose a great challenge. Topical treatments include nystatin and amphotericin B and azoles such as clotrimazole as an alternative. As systemic antimycotic agents, Fluconazole and itraconazole are suited for acute, and especially chronic recurrent, vulvovaginal candidiasis caused by Candida albicans.

Dermatomycoses Market Drugs

Oral antifungal drugs are used primarily to treat tinea unguium; however, they are also useful for other tinea types. For example, a combination of topical and oral antifungal drugs is effective in hyperkeratotic tinea pedis that is unresponsive to topical monotherapy. In cases of tinea facialis adjacent to the eyes, ears, or mouth, or widespread tinea corporis, or tinea cruris involving the complex skin folds of the external genitalia, it is difficult to apply topical drugs to all the lesions; therefore, oral antifungal drugs are necessary. Oral antifungal drugs are also useful not only for tinea but for widespread pityriasis versicolor and Malassezia folliculitis, candidal onychomycosis, and candida paronychia and onychia. In tinea capitis, for example, irritation by topical drugs is likely to enhance inflammation; therefore, oral antifungal drug monotherapy is preferable.

Dermatomycoses Market Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Dermatomycoses , explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Dermatomycoses epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Dermatomycoses are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Dermatomycoses market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Dermatomycoses market

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Dermatomycoses Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Dermatomycoses Dermatomycoses : Market Overview at a Glance Dermatomycoses : Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Dermatomycoses Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Dermatomycoses Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Dermatomycoses : Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Dermatomycoses KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

