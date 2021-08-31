Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Disease Understanding and Treatment Market by DelveInsight

The Diabetic Foot Ulcer market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, DFU market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted DFU market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current DFU treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Overview

Diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) is an open sore or wound in patients with diabetes; they occur in type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The average duration of diabetes before ulceration is >10 years. The wound is commonly located on the bottom of the foot. A DFU is caused by neuropathic (nerve) and vascular (blood vessel) complications of diabetes. Nerve damage due to diabetes causes altered or complete loss of feeling in the foot and/or leg, known as peripheral neuropathy.

Regions covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

List of companies involved in the report

TTAX01 (Amniox/TissueTech) Engensis/VM202 (Helixmith) ON101 (Oneness Biotech) Allo-APZ2-DFU/ABCB5 positive MSCs (Rheacell/Ticeba) Bisphosphocin Nu-3 (Lakewood-Amedex) AUP1602-C (Aurealis Therapeutics) RAPID Biodynamic Platelet Rich Plasma Haematogel (Biotherapy Services) MBN-101 (Microbion Corporation) ExpressGraft/C9T1 Skin Tissue (Mallinckrodt) And many others

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Diagnosis

The most significant risk factors for foot ulceration are diabetic neuropathy, peripheral arterial disease, and consequent traumas of the foot. Other risk factors include tobacco use, alcohol consumption, poorly fitted or poor quality shoes, poor hygiene, improper trimming of toenails, poor glycemic control, and previous foot ulcerations. Diagnosis of DFU includes the doctor investigating the patient’s medical history for signs of any previous complication or medical condition.

Other than this diagnosis of DFU requires a physical examination for checking the current condition, a few blood tests for screening any infection, and a metabolic profile to measure glucose levels. Radiological imaging tests, such as CT scan, MRI, Arteriography, etc. may also be used to gather detailed information about the DFU.

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market

The main goal in the management of diabetic ulcers is the closure of the wound. Treatment of DFU wound in DM patients is carried out regularly with the type of action depending on the severity of the ulcer and the presence or absence of ischemia. The basis of DFU therapy is: necrotomy/debridement, reducing the load/pressure on the area of the injury (off-loading), manage the infection by diagnosing the type of bacteria, providing adequate antibiotics and ulcer treatment using wound dressing clean and moist.

Currently, treatment strategies for DFU mainly include non-surgical treatment for mild and moderate ulcers and surgical treatment for ulcers classified as severe. Non-surgical treatment options mainly include simple daily wound care, using growth factors and skin substitutes for wound repair, antibiotics for the deep infection, drainage, and cellulitis. Whereas, surgical treatment options mainly include debridement, or removal of unhealthy tissue, and vascular surgeries, to induce better blood flow. The development of growth factor for treatment represents an important therapeutic advance for diabetic neuropathic foot ulcers with adequate blood supply.

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Report

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Insights

DFU is one of the most significant and devastating complication of poorly controlled diabetes (type 1 and type 2), and probably the major component of the diabetic foot. In most DFU patients, peripheral neuropathy and peripheral arterial disease (PAD) (or both) play a central role and people who develop foot ulcers lose the ability to feel pain in the affected area. DFUs are thus complex, chronic wounds, which have a major long-term impact on the morbidity, mortality, and quality of patients’ lives. The goals of therapy for patients with DFU are wound closure, eradication of clinical evidence of infection and the avoidance of soft tissue loss and amputations.

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Emerging Drugs

TTAX01 (Amniox/TissueTech)

Engensis/VM202 (Helixmith)

ON101 (Oneness Biotech)

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Report Highlights

In the coming years, the DFU market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence DFU R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Major players are involved in developing therapies for DFU. The launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the DFU market.

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for DFU.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends, and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

