Residential Portable Dehumidifier Market Report, Key Players, Size, Share, Analysis 2021 and Forecast To 2027 | Haier, Midea, Deye

The report titled Global Residential Portable Dehumidifier Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Residential Portable Dehumidifier market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Residential Portable Dehumidifier market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Residential Portable Dehumidifier market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Residential Portable Dehumidifier market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Residential Portable Dehumidifier report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Residential Portable Dehumidifier report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Residential Portable Dehumidifier market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Residential Portable Dehumidifier market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Residential Portable Dehumidifier market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Residential Portable Dehumidifier market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Residential Portable Dehumidifier market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Haier, Midea, Deye, Danby, Frigidaire, Eurgeen, Panasonic, Sharp, LG, Gree, Mitsubishi Electric, De’Longhi, Philips, Songjing, Kenmore, Friedrich, SoleusAir, Sunpentown, SEN Electric, TCL, GE Appliance, Ebac, Hitachi, Parkoo, Chkawai, Whynter

Market Segmentation by Product: Compressor Type Dehumidifiers

Desiccant Type Dehumidifiers



Market Segmentation by Application: Offline Sales

Online Sales



The Residential Portable Dehumidifier Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Residential Portable Dehumidifier market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Residential Portable Dehumidifier market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Residential Portable Dehumidifier market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Residential Portable Dehumidifier industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Residential Portable Dehumidifier market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Residential Portable Dehumidifier market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Residential Portable Dehumidifier market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Residential Portable Dehumidifier Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Distribution Channel

1.3 United States Residential Portable Dehumidifier Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Residential Portable Dehumidifier Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Residential Portable Dehumidifier Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Residential Portable Dehumidifier Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Residential Portable Dehumidifier Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Residential Portable Dehumidifier Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Residential Portable Dehumidifier Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Residential Portable Dehumidifier Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Residential Portable Dehumidifier Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Residential Portable Dehumidifier Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Residential Portable Dehumidifier Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Residential Portable Dehumidifier Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Residential Portable Dehumidifier Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Residential Portable Dehumidifier Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Compressor Type Dehumidifiers

4.1.3 Desiccant Type Dehumidifiers

4.2 By Type – United States Residential Portable Dehumidifier Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Residential Portable Dehumidifier Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Residential Portable Dehumidifier Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Residential Portable Dehumidifier Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Residential Portable Dehumidifier Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Distribution Channel

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Distribution Channel – United States Residential Portable Dehumidifier Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Offline Sales

5.1.3 Online Sales

5.2 By Distribution Channel – United States Residential Portable Dehumidifier Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Distribution Channel – United States Residential Portable Dehumidifier Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Distribution Channel – United States Residential Portable Dehumidifier Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Distribution Channel – United States Residential Portable Dehumidifier Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Distribution Channel – United States Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Distribution Channel – United States Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Distribution Channel – United States Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Distribution Channel – United States Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Distribution Channel – United States Residential Portable Dehumidifier Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Haier

6.1.1 Haier Corporation Information

6.1.2 Haier Overview

6.1.3 Haier Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Haier Residential Portable Dehumidifier Product Description

6.1.5 Haier Recent Developments

6.2 Midea

6.2.1 Midea Corporation Information

6.2.2 Midea Overview

6.2.3 Midea Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Midea Residential Portable Dehumidifier Product Description

6.2.5 Midea Recent Developments

6.3 Deye

6.3.1 Deye Corporation Information

6.3.2 Deye Overview

6.3.3 Deye Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Deye Residential Portable Dehumidifier Product Description

6.3.5 Deye Recent Developments

6.4 Danby

6.4.1 Danby Corporation Information

6.4.2 Danby Overview

6.4.3 Danby Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Danby Residential Portable Dehumidifier Product Description

6.4.5 Danby Recent Developments

6.5 Frigidaire

6.5.1 Frigidaire Corporation Information

6.5.2 Frigidaire Overview

6.5.3 Frigidaire Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Frigidaire Residential Portable Dehumidifier Product Description

6.5.5 Frigidaire Recent Developments

6.6 Eurgeen

6.6.1 Eurgeen Corporation Information

6.6.2 Eurgeen Overview

6.6.3 Eurgeen Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Eurgeen Residential Portable Dehumidifier Product Description

6.6.5 Eurgeen Recent Developments

6.7 Panasonic

6.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

6.7.2 Panasonic Overview

6.7.3 Panasonic Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Panasonic Residential Portable Dehumidifier Product Description

6.7.5 Panasonic Recent Developments

6.8 Sharp

6.8.1 Sharp Corporation Information

6.8.2 Sharp Overview

6.8.3 Sharp Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Sharp Residential Portable Dehumidifier Product Description

6.8.5 Sharp Recent Developments

6.9 LG

6.9.1 LG Corporation Information

6.9.2 LG Overview

6.9.3 LG Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 LG Residential Portable Dehumidifier Product Description

6.9.5 LG Recent Developments

6.10 Gree

6.10.1 Gree Corporation Information

6.10.2 Gree Overview

6.10.3 Gree Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Gree Residential Portable Dehumidifier Product Description

6.10.5 Gree Recent Developments

6.11 Mitsubishi Electric

6.11.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

6.11.2 Mitsubishi Electric Overview

6.11.3 Mitsubishi Electric Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Mitsubishi Electric Residential Portable Dehumidifier Product Description

6.11.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Developments

6.12 De’Longhi

6.12.1 De’Longhi Corporation Information

6.12.2 De’Longhi Overview

6.12.3 De’Longhi Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 De’Longhi Residential Portable Dehumidifier Product Description

6.12.5 De’Longhi Recent Developments

6.13 Philips

6.13.1 Philips Corporation Information

6.13.2 Philips Overview

6.13.3 Philips Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Philips Residential Portable Dehumidifier Product Description

6.13.5 Philips Recent Developments

6.14 Songjing

6.14.1 Songjing Corporation Information

6.14.2 Songjing Overview

6.14.3 Songjing Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Songjing Residential Portable Dehumidifier Product Description

6.14.5 Songjing Recent Developments

6.15 Kenmore

6.15.1 Kenmore Corporation Information

6.15.2 Kenmore Overview

6.15.3 Kenmore Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Kenmore Residential Portable Dehumidifier Product Description

6.15.5 Kenmore Recent Developments

6.16 Friedrich

6.16.1 Friedrich Corporation Information

6.16.2 Friedrich Overview

6.16.3 Friedrich Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Friedrich Residential Portable Dehumidifier Product Description

6.16.5 Friedrich Recent Developments

6.17 SoleusAir

6.17.1 SoleusAir Corporation Information

6.17.2 SoleusAir Overview

6.17.3 SoleusAir Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.17.4 SoleusAir Residential Portable Dehumidifier Product Description

6.17.5 SoleusAir Recent Developments

6.18 Sunpentown

6.18.1 Sunpentown Corporation Information

6.18.2 Sunpentown Overview

6.18.3 Sunpentown Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Sunpentown Residential Portable Dehumidifier Product Description

6.18.5 Sunpentown Recent Developments

6.19 SEN Electric

6.19.1 SEN Electric Corporation Information

6.19.2 SEN Electric Overview

6.19.3 SEN Electric Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.19.4 SEN Electric Residential Portable Dehumidifier Product Description

6.19.5 SEN Electric Recent Developments

6.20 TCL

6.20.1 TCL Corporation Information

6.20.2 TCL Overview

6.20.3 TCL Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.20.4 TCL Residential Portable Dehumidifier Product Description

6.20.5 TCL Recent Developments

6.21 GE Appliance

6.21.1 GE Appliance Corporation Information

6.21.2 GE Appliance Overview

6.21.3 GE Appliance Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.21.4 GE Appliance Residential Portable Dehumidifier Product Description

6.21.5 GE Appliance Recent Developments

6.22 Ebac

6.22.1 Ebac Corporation Information

6.22.2 Ebac Overview

6.22.3 Ebac Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.22.4 Ebac Residential Portable Dehumidifier Product Description

6.22.5 Ebac Recent Developments

6.23 Hitachi

6.23.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

6.23.2 Hitachi Overview

6.23.3 Hitachi Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.23.4 Hitachi Residential Portable Dehumidifier Product Description

6.23.5 Hitachi Recent Developments

6.24 Parkoo

6.24.1 Parkoo Corporation Information

6.24.2 Parkoo Overview

6.24.3 Parkoo Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.24.4 Parkoo Residential Portable Dehumidifier Product Description

6.24.5 Parkoo Recent Developments

6.25 Chkawai

6.25.1 Chkawai Corporation Information

6.25.2 Chkawai Overview

6.25.3 Chkawai Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.25.4 Chkawai Residential Portable Dehumidifier Product Description

6.25.5 Chkawai Recent Developments

6.26 Whynter

6.26.1 Whynter Corporation Information

6.26.2 Whynter Overview

6.26.3 Whynter Residential Portable Dehumidifier Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.26.4 Whynter Residential Portable Dehumidifier Product Description

6.26.5 Whynter Recent Developments

7 United States Residential Portable Dehumidifier Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Residential Portable Dehumidifier Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Residential Portable Dehumidifier Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Residential Portable Dehumidifier Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Residential Portable Dehumidifier Industry Value Chain

9.2 Residential Portable Dehumidifier Upstream Market

9.3 Residential Portable Dehumidifier Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Residential Portable Dehumidifier Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

