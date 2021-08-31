Resilient Flooring Market Regional Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Trends 2021-2027 | Tarkett, Armstrong, Beaulieu

“

The report titled Global Resilient Flooring Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Resilient Flooring market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Resilient Flooring market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Resilient Flooring market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Resilient Flooring market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Resilient Flooring report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Resilient Flooring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Resilient Flooring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Resilient Flooring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Resilient Flooring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Resilient Flooring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Resilient Flooring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Tarkett, Armstrong, Beaulieu, Forbo, Mohawk, Gerflor, Mannington Mills, Shaw, Congoleum, DLW Flooring, Nora Systems, James Halstead, NOX Corporation, LG Hausys, TOLI, Naibao Floor

The Resilient Flooring Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Resilient Flooring market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Resilient Flooring market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Resilient Flooring market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Resilient Flooring industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Resilient Flooring market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Resilient Flooring market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Resilient Flooring market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Resilient Flooring Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Resilient Flooring Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Resilient Flooring Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Resilient Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Resilient Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Resilient Flooring Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Resilient Flooring Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Resilient Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Resilient Flooring Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Resilient Flooring Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Resilient Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Resilient Flooring Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Resilient Flooring Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Resilient Flooring Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Resilient Flooring Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Resilient Flooring Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Resilient Flooring Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Vinyl Flooring

4.1.3 Linoleum

4.1.4 Rubber

4.2 By Type – United States Resilient Flooring Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Resilient Flooring Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Resilient Flooring Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Resilient Flooring Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Resilient Flooring Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Resilient Flooring Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Resilient Flooring Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Resilient Flooring Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Resilient Flooring Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Resilient Flooring Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Commercial Flooring

5.1.3 Residential Flooring

5.2 By Application – United States Resilient Flooring Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Resilient Flooring Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Resilient Flooring Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Resilient Flooring Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Resilient Flooring Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Resilient Flooring Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Resilient Flooring Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Resilient Flooring Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Resilient Flooring Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Tarkett

6.1.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

6.1.2 Tarkett Overview

6.1.3 Tarkett Resilient Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Tarkett Resilient Flooring Product Description

6.1.5 Tarkett Recent Developments

6.2 Armstrong

6.2.1 Armstrong Corporation Information

6.2.2 Armstrong Overview

6.2.3 Armstrong Resilient Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Armstrong Resilient Flooring Product Description

6.2.5 Armstrong Recent Developments

6.3 Beaulieu

6.3.1 Beaulieu Corporation Information

6.3.2 Beaulieu Overview

6.3.3 Beaulieu Resilient Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Beaulieu Resilient Flooring Product Description

6.3.5 Beaulieu Recent Developments

6.4 Forbo

6.4.1 Forbo Corporation Information

6.4.2 Forbo Overview

6.4.3 Forbo Resilient Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Forbo Resilient Flooring Product Description

6.4.5 Forbo Recent Developments

6.5 Mohawk

6.5.1 Mohawk Corporation Information

6.5.2 Mohawk Overview

6.5.3 Mohawk Resilient Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Mohawk Resilient Flooring Product Description

6.5.5 Mohawk Recent Developments

6.6 Gerflor

6.6.1 Gerflor Corporation Information

6.6.2 Gerflor Overview

6.6.3 Gerflor Resilient Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Gerflor Resilient Flooring Product Description

6.6.5 Gerflor Recent Developments

6.7 Mannington Mills

6.7.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information

6.7.2 Mannington Mills Overview

6.7.3 Mannington Mills Resilient Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Mannington Mills Resilient Flooring Product Description

6.7.5 Mannington Mills Recent Developments

6.8 Shaw

6.8.1 Shaw Corporation Information

6.8.2 Shaw Overview

6.8.3 Shaw Resilient Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Shaw Resilient Flooring Product Description

6.8.5 Shaw Recent Developments

6.9 Congoleum

6.9.1 Congoleum Corporation Information

6.9.2 Congoleum Overview

6.9.3 Congoleum Resilient Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Congoleum Resilient Flooring Product Description

6.9.5 Congoleum Recent Developments

6.10 DLW Flooring

6.10.1 DLW Flooring Corporation Information

6.10.2 DLW Flooring Overview

6.10.3 DLW Flooring Resilient Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 DLW Flooring Resilient Flooring Product Description

6.10.5 DLW Flooring Recent Developments

6.11 Nora Systems

6.11.1 Nora Systems Corporation Information

6.11.2 Nora Systems Overview

6.11.3 Nora Systems Resilient Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Nora Systems Resilient Flooring Product Description

6.11.5 Nora Systems Recent Developments

6.12 James Halstead

6.12.1 James Halstead Corporation Information

6.12.2 James Halstead Overview

6.12.3 James Halstead Resilient Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 James Halstead Resilient Flooring Product Description

6.12.5 James Halstead Recent Developments

6.13 NOX Corporation

6.13.1 NOX Corporation Corporation Information

6.13.2 NOX Corporation Overview

6.13.3 NOX Corporation Resilient Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 NOX Corporation Resilient Flooring Product Description

6.13.5 NOX Corporation Recent Developments

6.14 LG Hausys

6.14.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information

6.14.2 LG Hausys Overview

6.14.3 LG Hausys Resilient Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 LG Hausys Resilient Flooring Product Description

6.14.5 LG Hausys Recent Developments

6.15 TOLI

6.15.1 TOLI Corporation Information

6.15.2 TOLI Overview

6.15.3 TOLI Resilient Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 TOLI Resilient Flooring Product Description

6.15.5 TOLI Recent Developments

6.16 Naibao Floor

6.16.1 Naibao Floor Corporation Information

6.16.2 Naibao Floor Overview

6.16.3 Naibao Floor Resilient Flooring Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Naibao Floor Resilient Flooring Product Description

6.16.5 Naibao Floor Recent Developments

7 United States Resilient Flooring Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Resilient Flooring Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Resilient Flooring Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Resilient Flooring Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Resilient Flooring Industry Value Chain

9.2 Resilient Flooring Upstream Market

9.3 Resilient Flooring Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Resilient Flooring Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

