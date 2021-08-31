Plywood Market 2021-2027: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth | UPM, SVEZA, Georgia-Pacific

“

The report titled Global Plywood Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plywood market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plywood market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plywood market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plywood market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plywood report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plywood report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plywood market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plywood market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plywood market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plywood market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plywood market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: UPM, SVEZA, Georgia-Pacific, Samkotimber, West Fraser, Greenply Industries, Metsa Wood, Rimbunan Hijau, Samling, Syktyvkar plywood mill, Weyerhaeuser, Swanson Group, Potlatch Corporation, Roseburg, Demidovo plywood mill, Columbia Forest Products, Penghong, Xingang, DeHua, Shengyang, Happy Group, Luli, King Coconut, Ganli, Xuzhou Guanfei Wood

Market Segmentation by Product: Softwood Plywood

Hardwood Plywood

Tropical Plywood

Aircraft Plywood

Decorative Plywood (Overlaid Plywood)

Flexible Plywood

Marine Plywood

Other Types



Market Segmentation by Application: Furniture Industry

Interior Decoration

Engineering and Construction

Others



The Plywood Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plywood market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plywood market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plywood market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plywood industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plywood market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plywood market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plywood market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plywood Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Plywood Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Softwood Plywood

1.2.3 Hardwood Plywood

1.2.4 Tropical Plywood

1.2.5 Aircraft Plywood

1.2.6 Decorative Plywood (Overlaid Plywood)

1.2.7 Flexible Plywood

1.2.8 Marine Plywood

1.2.9 Other Types

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Plywood Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Furniture Industry

1.3.3 Interior Decoration

1.3.4 Engineering and Construction

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Plywood Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Plywood Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Plywood Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Plywood, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Plywood Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Plywood Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Plywood Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Plywood Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Plywood Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Plywood Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Plywood Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Plywood Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Plywood Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Plywood Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Plywood Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Plywood Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Plywood Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Plywood Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Plywood Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plywood Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Plywood Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Plywood Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Plywood Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Plywood Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Plywood Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Plywood Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Plywood Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Plywood Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Plywood Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Plywood Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Plywood Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Plywood Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Plywood Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Plywood Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Plywood Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Plywood Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Plywood Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Plywood Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Plywood Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Plywood Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Plywood Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Plywood Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Plywood Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Plywood Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Plywood Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Plywood Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Plywood Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Plywood Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Plywood Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Plywood Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Plywood Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Plywood Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Plywood Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Plywood Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Plywood Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Plywood Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Plywood Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Plywood Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Plywood Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Plywood Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Plywood Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Plywood Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Plywood Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Plywood Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Plywood Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Plywood Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Plywood Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Plywood Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Plywood Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Plywood Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Plywood Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Plywood Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Plywood Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Plywood Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Plywood Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Plywood Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Plywood Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Plywood Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Plywood Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Plywood Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Plywood Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Plywood Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Plywood Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plywood Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plywood Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 UPM

12.1.1 UPM Corporation Information

12.1.2 UPM Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 UPM Plywood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 UPM Plywood Products Offered

12.1.5 UPM Recent Development

12.2 SVEZA

12.2.1 SVEZA Corporation Information

12.2.2 SVEZA Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 SVEZA Plywood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 SVEZA Plywood Products Offered

12.2.5 SVEZA Recent Development

12.3 Georgia-Pacific

12.3.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information

12.3.2 Georgia-Pacific Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Georgia-Pacific Plywood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Georgia-Pacific Plywood Products Offered

12.3.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Development

12.4 Samkotimber

12.4.1 Samkotimber Corporation Information

12.4.2 Samkotimber Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Samkotimber Plywood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Samkotimber Plywood Products Offered

12.4.5 Samkotimber Recent Development

12.5 West Fraser

12.5.1 West Fraser Corporation Information

12.5.2 West Fraser Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 West Fraser Plywood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 West Fraser Plywood Products Offered

12.5.5 West Fraser Recent Development

12.6 Greenply Industries

12.6.1 Greenply Industries Corporation Information

12.6.2 Greenply Industries Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Greenply Industries Plywood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Greenply Industries Plywood Products Offered

12.6.5 Greenply Industries Recent Development

12.7 Metsa Wood

12.7.1 Metsa Wood Corporation Information

12.7.2 Metsa Wood Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Metsa Wood Plywood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Metsa Wood Plywood Products Offered

12.7.5 Metsa Wood Recent Development

12.8 Rimbunan Hijau

12.8.1 Rimbunan Hijau Corporation Information

12.8.2 Rimbunan Hijau Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Rimbunan Hijau Plywood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Rimbunan Hijau Plywood Products Offered

12.8.5 Rimbunan Hijau Recent Development

12.9 Samling

12.9.1 Samling Corporation Information

12.9.2 Samling Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Samling Plywood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Samling Plywood Products Offered

12.9.5 Samling Recent Development

12.10 Syktyvkar plywood mill

12.10.1 Syktyvkar plywood mill Corporation Information

12.10.2 Syktyvkar plywood mill Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Syktyvkar plywood mill Plywood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Syktyvkar plywood mill Plywood Products Offered

12.10.5 Syktyvkar plywood mill Recent Development

12.12 Swanson Group

12.12.1 Swanson Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Swanson Group Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Swanson Group Plywood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Swanson Group Products Offered

12.12.5 Swanson Group Recent Development

12.13 Potlatch Corporation

12.13.1 Potlatch Corporation Corporation Information

12.13.2 Potlatch Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Potlatch Corporation Plywood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Potlatch Corporation Products Offered

12.13.5 Potlatch Corporation Recent Development

12.14 Roseburg

12.14.1 Roseburg Corporation Information

12.14.2 Roseburg Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Roseburg Plywood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Roseburg Products Offered

12.14.5 Roseburg Recent Development

12.15 Demidovo plywood mill

12.15.1 Demidovo plywood mill Corporation Information

12.15.2 Demidovo plywood mill Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Demidovo plywood mill Plywood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Demidovo plywood mill Products Offered

12.15.5 Demidovo plywood mill Recent Development

12.16 Columbia Forest Products

12.16.1 Columbia Forest Products Corporation Information

12.16.2 Columbia Forest Products Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Columbia Forest Products Plywood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Columbia Forest Products Products Offered

12.16.5 Columbia Forest Products Recent Development

12.17 Penghong

12.17.1 Penghong Corporation Information

12.17.2 Penghong Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Penghong Plywood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Penghong Products Offered

12.17.5 Penghong Recent Development

12.18 Xingang

12.18.1 Xingang Corporation Information

12.18.2 Xingang Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Xingang Plywood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Xingang Products Offered

12.18.5 Xingang Recent Development

12.19 DeHua

12.19.1 DeHua Corporation Information

12.19.2 DeHua Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 DeHua Plywood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 DeHua Products Offered

12.19.5 DeHua Recent Development

12.20 Shengyang

12.20.1 Shengyang Corporation Information

12.20.2 Shengyang Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Shengyang Plywood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Shengyang Products Offered

12.20.5 Shengyang Recent Development

12.21 Happy Group

12.21.1 Happy Group Corporation Information

12.21.2 Happy Group Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Happy Group Plywood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Happy Group Products Offered

12.21.5 Happy Group Recent Development

12.22 Luli

12.22.1 Luli Corporation Information

12.22.2 Luli Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Luli Plywood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Luli Products Offered

12.22.5 Luli Recent Development

12.23 King Coconut

12.23.1 King Coconut Corporation Information

12.23.2 King Coconut Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 King Coconut Plywood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 King Coconut Products Offered

12.23.5 King Coconut Recent Development

12.24 Ganli

12.24.1 Ganli Corporation Information

12.24.2 Ganli Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Ganli Plywood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Ganli Products Offered

12.24.5 Ganli Recent Development

12.25 Xuzhou Guanfei Wood

12.25.1 Xuzhou Guanfei Wood Corporation Information

12.25.2 Xuzhou Guanfei Wood Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 Xuzhou Guanfei Wood Plywood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Xuzhou Guanfei Wood Products Offered

12.25.5 Xuzhou Guanfei Wood Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Plywood Industry Trends

13.2 Plywood Market Drivers

13.3 Plywood Market Challenges

13.4 Plywood Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Plywood Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

