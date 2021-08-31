Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size 2021, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2027 | American Polyfilm, API Plastics, Huntsman Corporation

“

The report titled Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: American Polyfilm, API Plastics, Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE), Covestro, Hexpol, Polyone Corporation, Wanhua Chemical Group, Kuraray, The Lubrizol Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product: Polyester-based TPUs

Polyether-based TPUs

Polycaprolactone TPUs



Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial Utilization

Consumer Goods

Construction

Medicine Utilization

Others



The Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polyester-based TPUs

1.2.3 Polyether-based TPUs

1.2.4 Polycaprolactone TPUs

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial Utilization

1.3.3 Consumer Goods

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Medicine Utilization

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 American Polyfilm

12.1.1 American Polyfilm Corporation Information

12.1.2 American Polyfilm Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 American Polyfilm Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 American Polyfilm Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Products Offered

12.1.5 American Polyfilm Recent Development

12.2 API Plastics

12.2.1 API Plastics Corporation Information

12.2.2 API Plastics Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 API Plastics Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 API Plastics Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Products Offered

12.2.5 API Plastics Recent Development

12.3 Huntsman Corporation

12.3.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Huntsman Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Huntsman Corporation Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Huntsman Corporation Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Products Offered

12.3.5 Huntsman Corporation Recent Development

12.4 BASF SE)

12.4.1 BASF SE) Corporation Information

12.4.2 BASF SE) Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 BASF SE) Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 BASF SE) Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Products Offered

12.4.5 BASF SE) Recent Development

12.5 Covestro

12.5.1 Covestro Corporation Information

12.5.2 Covestro Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Covestro Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Covestro Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Products Offered

12.5.5 Covestro Recent Development

12.6 Hexpol

12.6.1 Hexpol Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hexpol Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Hexpol Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hexpol Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Products Offered

12.6.5 Hexpol Recent Development

12.7 Polyone Corporation

12.7.1 Polyone Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Polyone Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Polyone Corporation Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Polyone Corporation Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Products Offered

12.7.5 Polyone Corporation Recent Development

12.8 Wanhua Chemical Group

12.8.1 Wanhua Chemical Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Wanhua Chemical Group Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Wanhua Chemical Group Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Wanhua Chemical Group Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Products Offered

12.8.5 Wanhua Chemical Group Recent Development

12.9 Kuraray

12.9.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kuraray Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Kuraray Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Kuraray Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Products Offered

12.9.5 Kuraray Recent Development

12.10 The Lubrizol Corporation

12.10.1 The Lubrizol Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 The Lubrizol Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 The Lubrizol Corporation Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 The Lubrizol Corporation Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Products Offered

12.10.5 The Lubrizol Corporation Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Industry Trends

13.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Drivers

13.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Challenges

13.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”

