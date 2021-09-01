Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market: Industry Analysis, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Treatment by DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s “Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy market trends in the 7MM ( the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan).

Key Highlights from the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Report

According to Husser et al. (2018), HCM prevalence in Germany increased steadily with age, from 7.4/100,000 people aged 0–9 years to 298.7/100,000 people aged >80 years. Men had a numerically higher prevalence than women in all age groups.

Key Pipeline therapies in the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy market are Mavacamten , CK-274, CT-G20, LCZ-696, PL-5028 , MYK-224, and several others are anticipated to enter the HCM market in the next decade.

, , and several others are anticipated to enter the HCM market in the next decade. Key companies proactively working in the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy market include MyoKardia (now acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb), Cytokinetics, Novartis, Celltrion, Palatin Technologies , among others.

(now acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb), , among others. The Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market is expected to boost in the next decade owing to increasing prevalence, influx of key pharma companies, launch of pipeline therapies and extensive R&D.

The Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, HCM market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy market Size from 2018 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also offers current Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy therapy practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Disease Overview

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy is a condition in which the heart muscle thickens abnormally (hypertrophied). The heart’s thickened muscle will make it more difficult for it to pump blood.

Many people with Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy go undiagnosed because they have few, if any, symptoms and can live regular lives with no noticeable problems. Shortness of breath, chest pain, or problems with the heart’s electrical system may occur in a small number of people with HCM, resulting in life-threatening irregular heart rhythms (arrhythmias) or sudden death.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight’s Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Report proffers historical as well as forecasted insights into the epidemiology of the indication for the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Prevalence

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Gender-specific Prevalence

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Age-specific Prevalence

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Diagnosed and Treatable Cases

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy Treatment Landscape

The current medications for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy are Non-dihydropyridine calcium channel blockers, such as verapamil and Diuretics and ACE inhibitors/AT receptor antagonists.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Therapies covered in the report include:

Defibrillator therapy

Dual-chamber pacing

Biventricular pacing and Heart Transplantation

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market

The Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market is expected to witness the launch of upcoming therapies by key pharmaceutical companies including MyoKardia, Cytokinetics, Novartis, Celltrion, and several others. The launch of Mavacamten (Bristol Myers Squibb) CK-274 (Cytokinetics), and LCZ-696 (Novartis) is anticipated to provide a major push to the growth of the HCM market size in the forecast period 2021-30 in the 7MM.

Furthermore, extensive R&D in the domain along with increasing HCM prevalence is also driving the growth of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy market size ahead.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Emerging Drugs:

Mavacamten: BMS

CK-3773274 (CK-274): Cytokinetics

LCZ-696: Novartis

MYK-224: BMS

CT-G20: Celltrion

PL-5028: Palatin Technologies

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Key Companies:

MyoKardia (now acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb)

Cytokinetics

Novartis

Celltrion

Palatin Technologies

Table of Contents

Report Introduction HCM: Market Overview at a Glance Disease Background and Overview: HCM Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population HCM: Country-Wise Epidemiology United States Epidemiology EU–5 Countries Epidemiology Japan Epidemiology Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Treatments and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Emerging Therapies HCM Market Size 7MM HCM: Country-Wise Market Analysis United States Market Size EU5 Market Size Japan Market Size HCM Market Drivers HCM Market Barriers SWOT Analysis Report Methodology DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

