Global Track and Trace Solutions Market is expected to grow steadily at CAGR of 14.5% in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026 By Expert Market Research

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘‘Global Track and Trace Solutions Market” Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global track and trace solutions market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, technology, end use and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Historical Market Value (2020 ) : USD 3 Billion

: USD 3 Billion Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5 %

Forecast Market Value (2026): USD 2 Billion

The various benefits of track and trace solutions, such as continuous transparency, packaging, logistics management, and distribution channel product ID verification services, are expected to drive market growth. Increased company deployment for pharmaceutical and medical devices is expected to drive more market development. Drug counterfeiting is a significant issue that affects all pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. As a result, industries are adopting supply chain management technologies. Strict regulations and guidelines for serialisation and aggregation are expected to propel the industry forward. However, market growth may be hampered due to high costs and a lack of uniform standards and regulations for serialisation and aggregation.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Track and trace solutions are distribution systems in which the commodity is marked by various specific labelling methods and distributed across the supply chain so that these products can be tracked by various providers. This method ensures that all products on the market are connected to a central server, which records their unique product code and allows the product to be traced back to its roots.

Based on product, the market is bifurcated into:

Hardware system

Printing and Marking Solutions

Monitoring and Verification Solutions

Labelling Solutions

Other Hardware Systems

Software solutions

Plant Manager Software Line Controller Software Bundle Tracking Software Other Software



Based on Technology, the market is bifurcated into:

Serialization Solutions Bottle Serialization Label Serialization Carton Serialization Data Matrix Serialization

Aggregation solutions

Bundle Aggregation Case Aggregation Pallet Aggregation



Based on End use, the market is categorised into:

Pharmaceutical

Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Consumer Packaged Goods

Luxury Goods

Others

The regional markets for global track and trace solutions include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

North America dominates the track and trace industry and generates the most revenue, owing to the existence of strictly controlled serialisation and aggregation requirements, as well as advanced healthcare infrastructure. The FDA recommends automatic recognition systems such as barcoding and RFID to pharmaceutical and other healthcare firms. Furthermore, the region’s demand is projected to be driven by the presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure and acceptance of this technology in the United States.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are ACG, Adents, Antares Vision S.p.A, Axway Software SA, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD), Rfxcel Corporation, Optel Group, Seidenader Maschinenbau GmbH (Medipak Systems), Sea Vision SRLm, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

