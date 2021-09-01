Global Thermochromic Materials Market to be driven at a CAGR of 9.8% in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026 By Expert Market Research

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Thermochromic Materials Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global thermochromic materials market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, material, end-use, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.5 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9.8%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2.6 Billion

The growth of global thermochromic material is driven by its applications across various end use industries. The demand from textile sector for application in home furnishing and apparels is expected to propel the market growth. Additionally, the utilisation of thermochromic ink in various industrial temperature indicators will likely aid the growth. Moreover, the demand for irreversible thermochromic ink for application in security labels, food & beverages packaging labels and products labels among others is anticipated to increase over the forecast period. However, the reversible thermochromic material are projected to hold the largest share in the global market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Thermochromic materials refers to temperature sensitive substances which exhibit change in colour on account of variation in temperature. These changes can be reversible or irreversible. Thermochromic materials find application in various temperature indicators in industries, and chemical reactors, among others.

Based on type, the thermochromic materials market can be divided into:

Reversible

Irreversible

Based on material, the thermochromic materials market is divided into:

Leuco Dyes

Liquid Crystals

Pigments

Others

The industry can be broadly categorised based on the end-use segments into:

Packaging

Printing and Coating

Medical

Textile

Industrial

Others

The regional markets for thermochromic materials include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Regionally, the North America is expected to have largest share for the global thermochromic materials market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing application of thermochromic substances such as inks & pigments, and polymers in various decoration materials, clothing apparels, and other consumer goods. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to rapid industrialisation and rising demand for thermochromic consumer goods such as footwears and clothing apparels from countries such as Japan and Korea. Furthermore, regions such as Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to show moderate growth rate due to increasing awareness and availability of thermochromic materials.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Olikrom, LCR Hallcrest LLC, Good Life Innovations Ltd, Hali Industrial Co. Ltd, Smarol Industrial Co. Ltd., Gem’Innov, and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

