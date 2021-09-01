Global Agricultural Robots Market to be Driven by increasing population in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026 By Expert Market Research

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Agricultural Robots Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global agricultural robot’s market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, application, offering and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/agricultural-robots-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026): –

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 4.6 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 11.6 Billion

Farmers are increasingly using precision agriculture to capture and process data, which lets them make informed decisions about fertilising, planting, and harvesting crops. The technique has enormous potential for increasing crop yields and income, as well as resolving food and water shortages. Over the forecast period, the industry demand is expected to be driven by an increase in the need to track crop health for yield production and an increase in government funding for the implementation of modern agricultural techniques.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Agriculture robots are self-contained devices that are used to boost production and yield, minimise reliance on manual labour, and boost overall productivity. Weed control, seeding and seeds, aerial data collection, mapping fields, fertilisation and irrigation, cross-cultural operations, processing, soil analysis, and environmental monitoring are all activities that agricultural robots are equipped with end effectors or specialist arms for. Furthermore, these robots are used to wash and milk livestock in the dairy farming industry.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/agricultural-robots-market

Based on the product type, the industry can be divided into:

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/Drones

Milking Robots

Driverless Tractors

Others

It finds wide application in the following:

Field Farming

Dairy Farm Management

Animal Management

Soil Management

Crop Management

Others

On the basis of offering, the industry can be divided into:

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Agricultural Robots Around the World During the forecast period, the market size is projected to rise at a significant pace. The market’s growth is being fueled by an emphasis on increased productivity and farm production, automation leading to reduced labour usage, better use of natural resources, population growth, continuous technological advancement, a decrease in the supply of labour, and a less time-consuming nature. The high cost of recruiting skilled workers, as well as increased pressure on food supply, have all contributed to the rise of agricultural robots. Government authorities are expected to promote the agricultural robots industry in the future. Because of the higher presence of Agricultural Robots vendors in this area, North America is leading the global market for Agricultural Robots. Because of the presence of manufacturers, retailers, and other businesses in this area, the agricultural robots market in Western Europe and Eastern Europe is growing faster than in North America. Due to the existence of more agricultural land, developing regions such as APEJ and Japan are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR, and governments in countries such as India and China are focusing more on growing food production due to rising population.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Trimble Inc., Agco Corporation, Lely Holding S.À.R.L, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Acaricides Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/acaricides-market

Bio-Agriculture Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bio-agriculture-market

Non-GMO Seeds Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/non-gmo-seeds-market

United States Basmati Rice Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/united-states-basmati-rice-market

Nitrogenous Fertiliser Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/nitrogenous-fertiliser-market

Biopesticides Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/biopesticides-market

Micro Irrigation Systems Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/micro-irrigation-systems-market

Forestry Equipment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/forestry-equipment-market

Chamomile Extract Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/chamomile-extract-market

Sea Buckthorn Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sea-buckthorn-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-516s6 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read Our Blog Post: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

**We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/