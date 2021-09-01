Ball Joints Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2027 | Somic Ishikawa, GMB, Federal-Mogul

“

The report titled Global Ball Joints Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ball Joints market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ball Joints market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ball Joints market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ball Joints market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ball Joints report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ball Joints report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ball Joints market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ball Joints market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ball Joints market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ball Joints market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ball Joints market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Somic Ishikawa, GMB, Federal-Mogul, Honeywell, ZF Friedrichshafen, Hyspan Precision Products, CCTY Bearing, Delphi Technologies, QA1, MOOG Parts, Pailton Engineering

Market Segmentation by Product:

Load-bearing Ball Joint

Non-load Bearing Ball Joint



Market Segmentation by Application:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle



The Ball Joints Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ball Joints market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ball Joints market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ball Joints market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ball Joints industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ball Joints market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ball Joints market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ball Joints market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ball Joints Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Ball Joints Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Load-bearing Ball Joint

1.2.3 Non-load Bearing Ball Joint

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ball Joints Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ball Joints Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Ball Joints Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Ball Joints Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Ball Joints, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Ball Joints Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Ball Joints Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Ball Joints Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Ball Joints Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Ball Joints Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Ball Joints Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Ball Joints Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Ball Joints Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Ball Joints Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Ball Joints Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Ball Joints Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Ball Joints Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Ball Joints Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Ball Joints Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Ball Joints Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ball Joints Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Ball Joints Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Ball Joints Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Ball Joints Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Ball Joints Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Ball Joints Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ball Joints Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Ball Joints Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Ball Joints Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Ball Joints Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Ball Joints Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Ball Joints Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Ball Joints Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Ball Joints Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Ball Joints Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Ball Joints Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Ball Joints Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Ball Joints Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Ball Joints Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Ball Joints Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Ball Joints Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Ball Joints Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Ball Joints Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Ball Joints Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Ball Joints Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Ball Joints Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Ball Joints Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Ball Joints Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Ball Joints Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Ball Joints Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Ball Joints Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Ball Joints Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Ball Joints Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Ball Joints Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Ball Joints Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Ball Joints Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Ball Joints Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Ball Joints Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Ball Joints Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Ball Joints Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Ball Joints Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Ball Joints Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Ball Joints Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Ball Joints Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Ball Joints Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Ball Joints Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Ball Joints Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Ball Joints Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Ball Joints Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Ball Joints Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Ball Joints Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Ball Joints Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Ball Joints Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Ball Joints Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Ball Joints Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Ball Joints Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Ball Joints Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Ball Joints Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Ball Joints Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Ball Joints Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Ball Joints Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Ball Joints Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Ball Joints Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Ball Joints Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ball Joints Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ball Joints Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Somic Ishikawa

12.1.1 Somic Ishikawa Corporation Information

12.1.2 Somic Ishikawa Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Somic Ishikawa Ball Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Somic Ishikawa Ball Joints Products Offered

12.1.5 Somic Ishikawa Recent Development

12.2 GMB

12.2.1 GMB Corporation Information

12.2.2 GMB Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 GMB Ball Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 GMB Ball Joints Products Offered

12.2.5 GMB Recent Development

12.3 Federal-Mogul

12.3.1 Federal-Mogul Corporation Information

12.3.2 Federal-Mogul Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Federal-Mogul Ball Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Federal-Mogul Ball Joints Products Offered

12.3.5 Federal-Mogul Recent Development

12.4 Honeywell

12.4.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.4.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Honeywell Ball Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Honeywell Ball Joints Products Offered

12.4.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.5 ZF Friedrichshafen

12.5.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Corporation Information

12.5.2 ZF Friedrichshafen Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Ball Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 ZF Friedrichshafen Ball Joints Products Offered

12.5.5 ZF Friedrichshafen Recent Development

12.6 Hyspan Precision Products

12.6.1 Hyspan Precision Products Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hyspan Precision Products Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Hyspan Precision Products Ball Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hyspan Precision Products Ball Joints Products Offered

12.6.5 Hyspan Precision Products Recent Development

12.7 CCTY Bearing

12.7.1 CCTY Bearing Corporation Information

12.7.2 CCTY Bearing Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 CCTY Bearing Ball Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 CCTY Bearing Ball Joints Products Offered

12.7.5 CCTY Bearing Recent Development

12.8 Delphi Technologies

12.8.1 Delphi Technologies Corporation Information

12.8.2 Delphi Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Delphi Technologies Ball Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Delphi Technologies Ball Joints Products Offered

12.8.5 Delphi Technologies Recent Development

12.9 QA1

12.9.1 QA1 Corporation Information

12.9.2 QA1 Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 QA1 Ball Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 QA1 Ball Joints Products Offered

12.9.5 QA1 Recent Development

12.10 MOOG Parts

12.10.1 MOOG Parts Corporation Information

12.10.2 MOOG Parts Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 MOOG Parts Ball Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 MOOG Parts Ball Joints Products Offered

12.10.5 MOOG Parts Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Ball Joints Industry Trends

13.2 Ball Joints Market Drivers

13.3 Ball Joints Market Challenges

13.4 Ball Joints Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Ball Joints Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

